Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company"), the leading and largest privately held operator of senior housing in the US, is pleased to announce the successful recapitalization and closing of three premier, purpose-built, Independent Living (IL) & Assisted Living and Memory Care (AL/MC) communities; Discovery Village at Naples (Naples, FL), Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay (Sarasota, FL), and Discovery Village at Castle Hills (Lewisville, TX). These transactions reflect the latest milestone in Discovery's long-term growth strategy and further establishes the Company as a preferred strategic partner for top-tier institutional capital.

All three communities were envisioned and designed, funded, developed, and launched through Discovery's fully integrated platform including its in-house design and development department, capital markets, and management capabilities. Opened within the last four years, the two IL communities total 273 units and have stabilized and earned recognition as a high-performing, next-generation senior housing assets in high-growth markets. The newly opened 90 unit AL/MC community is delivering Discovery's award-winning programing including the industry leading SHINE Memory Care programming and is quickly leasing with high market adoption.

As part of the transaction, Town Lane, a leading private equity real estate investor, has acquired ownership of Discovery Village at Naples and Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay and recapitalized the Discovery Village at Castle Hills community in a transaction that closed June 30, 2025.

Discovery Senior Living has been selected as the continuing operator and has entered into new long-term management agreements for the communities, underscoring its reputation as an operator of choice and trusted steward of performance, quality, and resident satisfaction.

"This transaction validates the strength and differentiation of our fully integrated platform and our ability to deliver across the lifecycle, from capital formation and development to lease-up, stabilization, and long-term operations," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "It also demonstrates the confidence that leading institutional investors place in Discovery to be the long-term partner who can deliver strong operational performance and create value."

Each of the Discovery Village communities are located in a high-demand submarket and feature thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich environments including multiple dining venues, fitness and wellness spaces, resort-style outdoor areas, salons, and among other amenities. These features demonstrate Discovery's deep understanding of the modern senior consumer and a commitment to delivering elevated living experiences.

The transactions also reflect the increasing appetite among institutional investors for new-vintage, high-quality senior housing assets, especially in markets supported by favorable demographic trends including net in-migration and sustained growth in the 75+ and 85+ age populations. Discovery's ability to attract capital, stabilize new developments, and remain the long-term operator positions it as a differentiated, vertically integrated leader in the senior living industry.

With these long-term partnerships in place, Discovery is well-positioned to continue scaling its national footprint, further strengthen its relationships with capital partners, and deliver exceptional value to residents, families, and investors.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery) is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

