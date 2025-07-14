BTC Digital Ltd.: BTC Digital Completes $1 Million Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, Sets Sights on $10 Million+ Total Crypto Reserves by Year-End

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BTCT), a leading blockchain technology company, today announced the formal launch of its strategic Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) reserve program, designed to capture the structural opportunities arising from the rapid on-chain adoption of stablecoins and real-world assets (RWA). Building on last week's completion of the initial USD1million ETH strategic reserve, BTCT has now finalized a USD1million BTC strategic reserve and intends to scale its total crypto strategic reserves to USD10million+ by the end of 2025.

Use of Strategic Reserves

On - Chain Business Deployment: Support for stablecoin integrations, decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity provision and cross-chain payment rails.





Support for stablecoin integrations, decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity provision and cross-chain payment rails. RWA Infrastructure: Backing custody, staking and credit-enhancement structures within the Company's RWA segment.





Backing custody, staking and credit-enhancement structures within the Company's RWA segment. Balance Sheet Stability: Maintaining a robust digital-asset reserve profile to bolster market confidence and enhance capital-markets transparency.

Management Commentary

"BTC and ETH represent the 'central-bank-grade assets' of the stablecoin and RWA era," said Mr. Siguang Peng, CEO of BTCT. "By incorporating them into our core asset-allocation framework through a long-term lens, we're not only upgrading our asset-management strategy, but also laying the groundwork for a deeper role in tomorrow's on-chain financial ecosystem."

Looking Ahead

BTCT will continue monitoring developments in on-chain U.S. dollar tokens, digital credit and asset tokenization. Leveraging its strengths in crypto infrastructure and mining, the Company aims to build a next-generation digital-asset strategy anchored by BTC/ ETH reserves. Future initiatives under consideration include ETH staking, BTC-backed off-chain stable-asset programs and an RWA issuance platform.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

