Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJLF | ISIN: KYG6055H1552 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.07.25 | 16:46
4,010 US-Dollar
-6,09 % -0,260
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BTC DIGITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTC DIGITAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 14:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTC Digital Ltd.: BTC Digital Completes $1 Million Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, Sets Sights on $10 Million+ Total Crypto Reserves by Year-End

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BTCT), a leading blockchain technology company, today announced the formal launch of its strategic Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) reserve program, designed to capture the structural opportunities arising from the rapid on-chain adoption of stablecoins and real-world assets (RWA). Building on last week's completion of the initial USD1million ETH strategic reserve, BTCT has now finalized a USD1million BTC strategic reserve and intends to scale its total crypto strategic reserves to USD10million+ by the end of 2025.

Use of Strategic Reserves

  • On-Chain Business Deployment: Support for stablecoin integrations, decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity provision and cross-chain payment rails.

  • RWA Infrastructure: Backing custody, staking and credit-enhancement structures within the Company's RWA segment.

  • Balance Sheet Stability: Maintaining a robust digital-asset reserve profile to bolster market confidence and enhance capital-markets transparency.

Management Commentary

"BTC and ETH represent the 'central-bank-grade assets' of the stablecoin and RWA era," said Mr. Siguang Peng, CEO of BTCT. "By incorporating them into our core asset-allocation framework through a long-term lens, we're not only upgrading our asset-management strategy, but also laying the groundwork for a deeper role in tomorrow's on-chain financial ecosystem."

Looking Ahead

BTCT will continue monitoring developments in on-chain U.S. dollar tokens, digital credit and asset tokenization. Leveraging its strengths in crypto infrastructure and mining, the Company aims to build a next-generation digital-asset strategy anchored by BTC/ ETH reserves. Future initiatives under consideration include ETH staking, BTC-backed off-chain stable-asset programs and an RWA issuance platform.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.investorroom.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.