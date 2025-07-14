Realtor.com Acquires Zenlist

The real estate technology company is known for its agent-client collaborative search and productivity tools

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® operator Move Inc., today announced it has acquired Zenlist, a real estate technology business known for its collaborative search and productivity tools designed for agents and their clients. The acquisition advances Realtor.com®'s strategy to deliver solutions that provide agents and industry partners with greater insight and value - while creating a more connected, transparent and consumer-friendly real estate marketplace.

Founded in 2016, Zenlist brings agents and their clients together in a unified search experience. It simplifies communication allowing buyers and agents to collaborate seamlessly all in one place.

"As shifting dynamics reshape the real estate industry, Realtor.com® is investing in technology and tools that help our industry partners and real estate professionals stay resilient, relevant and ready for what's next. The acquisition of Zenlist marks a step forward in that effort," said Anna Marie Castiglioni, Head of Realtor.com® Next. "With Zenlist, we aim to deliver a more modern, transparent and cooperative consumer buying and selling experience - at a time when trust, openness and innovation matter more than ever."

Zenlist's mobile-first platform - already adopted by several leading MLSs, brokerages and 35,000-plus agents - offers powerful collaboration tools, a sleek consumer interface, and up-to-date and accurate listings, without requiring MLSs or brokers to invest in the technology themselves or bear the time and cost of building solutions from scratch.

"We're excited to join the team at Realtor.com® and view this acquisition as an incredible opportunity for our customers and team," said Tom MacLeod, founder and CEO at Zenlist. "By tapping into Realtor.com®'s trusted brand and scale, we'll be able to enhance our platform, broaden our offerings, and continue delivering top-tier services and tools to even more industry partners and professionals."

This move marks another milestone in Realtor.com®'s continued evolution and commitment to delivering a customer-first experience - where MLSs are empowered to lead, agents are equipped to thrive in their business, and consumers can feel confidence in the journey from search to close.

Zenlist's employees will become part of the team at Move, Inc./Realtor.com®. Terms of the acquisition will not be made public.

Alloy Technology Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Zenlist in the transaction.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

