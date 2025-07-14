Turpaz Industries: A strategic acquisition in the fragrance segment for Turpaz in Grasse, South of France - the world capital of the perfume industry

CAESAREA, Israel, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), an international company that develops, manufactures, and markets flavors, fragrances, and specialty fine ingredients, announces the completion of its acquisition of a controlling stake - 68.6%, in the French fragrance company Attractive Scent SAS, for EUR 27.4 million (USD 32.3 million). The acquisition was financed through long-term bank funding.

Attractive Scent, founded in 2018 in the heart of the global perfume industry, Grasse, in the South of France - develops, manufactures, and markets fragrance extracts for the Fine fragrances industry, as well as for personal care products, cosmetics, air care products and candles. Attractive Scent has a broad and diverse customer base across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and South America, offering a wide range of solutions and products for the global fragrance market. Attractive Scent operates a production site, a development laboratory with leading perfumers, and a sales center in a region considered the world capital of the perfume industry. Attractive Scent employs 61 people. The agreement includes a mechanism for the purchase of the remaining shares of Attractive Scent, based on its business performance.

The founders of Attractive Scent, Marc Langasque and Arnaud Fourre, the latter being a renowned perfumer, are seasoned executives with extensive experience in the fragrance industry, both in France and internationally. The founders will continue to lead Attractive Scent and will join the management team of Turpaz's Fragrance Division.

This strategic acquisition marks another significant step in expanding Turpaz's fragrance operations, global footprint, and portfolio of solutions for its customers as a part of the group's acquisition strategy. The acquisition establishes a geographic platform that will enable accelerated entry into global luxury perfumery markets and strengthens Turpaz's presence in the global fragrance industry across various segments, further positioning the company as a growing international player in the field of flavor and fragrance extracts.

Karen Cohen Khazon, Chairperson of the Board and CEO of the Turpaz group: "We are pleased to welcome Attractive Scent, its founders, management, and employees to the Turpaz Group. This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding the group's fragrance operations and strengthening our position in the global luxury perfumery market, as well as in other segments. This acquisition places Turpaz at the very heart of the perfume industry and enables further expansion of our geographic presence while leveraging the synergies between Attractive Scent and the other companies within the group. The combination of Attractive Scent's expertise, leading perfumers, creativity, and innovation with Turpaz's international infrastructure and capabilities will allow us to increase the added value for our existing customers and reach new ones, further solidifying Turpaz's position as a global leader in the fragrance and perfumery industry."

Marc Langasque and Arnaud Fourre, founders of Attractive Scent jointly said, "We are thrilled to be joining the Turpaz group and to become part of a global leader in the flavor and fragrance industry. This partnership marks a new chapter filled with exciting opportunities to expand our creative reach and grow together. By combining our expertise and shared passion for fine fragrances with Turpaz's global geographic presence, which complements and extends our own, we will enhance our creative excellence, broaden our fragrance offering, and reach new markets around the world. As a dynamic and fast-growing company, Attractive Scent is taking a strategic step forward by joining Turpaz, a move that will accelerate our business development and strengthen our impact in the international fragrance market. The entrepreneurial spirit, customer-centric approach, and unique culture that defines Attractive Scent will continue to guide us - now with even greater support and global reach."

Between 2023 and 2024, Attractive Scent recorded revenue growth of 28%, increasing from €10 million to €12.8 million, alongside a rise of 39% in EBITDA, which grew from €1.9 million to €2.6 million.

About Turpaz: Turpaz Industries Ltd. is an international company that develops, manufactures, and markets flavors, fragrances, and specialty fine ingredients, with a focus on natural, innovative, and high value-added products for the food, beverage, perfumery, and personal care industries. The company develops, produces, markets and sells products to more than 3,500 customers in more than 65 countries across the world, and continues to expand its global presence in key markets across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.

