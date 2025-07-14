Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Requirement

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited ("Big Tree Cloud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSY) (NASDAQ: DSYWW), a capital platform enterprise focused on strategic investment and industry integration in the personal care sector, today announced that it has received written confirmation from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) (the "Rule"). Consequently, the Company is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its ordinary shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on March 13, 2025, that it was not in compliance with the MVPHS requirement because its ordinary shares had failed to maintain an MVPHS of $15,000,000 over the previous 30 consecutive trading days as required under the Rule. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain an MVPHS of $15,000,000 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. Nasdaq determined that this requirement was met on July 11,2025.

About Big Tree Cloud

Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is positioned as an international capital platform focused on industrial integration and strategic investment in China's personal care industry. The company emphasizes scientific research, innovation, and technological advancement, as well as supply chain synergy and efficiency improvement, and is firmly committed to promoting globalization.

