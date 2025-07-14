Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED
WKN: A41BJC | ISIN: KYG144922047
NASDAQ
14.07.25 | 15:38
1,520 US-Dollar
+2,70 % +0,040
Bon Natural Life Limited: BON Announces Nasdaq Compliance

XI'AN, China, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

On July 2, 2025, the Company received formal notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel confirming that BON has successfully met the Minimum Bid Price Requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As a result, the Panel has granted the Company's request to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

BON submitted its plan of compliance to Nasdaq on May 16, 2025, and subsequently presented its case for continued listing during a hearing on June 5, 2025.

As part of the Panel's decision, BON will remain under a Discretionary Panel Monitor for a period of one year, during which time Nasdaq will monitor the Company's ongoing compliance with all continued listing standards.

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bon Natural Life Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
