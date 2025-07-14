Vaycaychella, Inc.: VAYK Project 100% Revenue Growth Before Half Year Report

ATLANTA, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") management continues to project that the company will report 100% operating revenue growth for the year of 2025, after reviewing the preliminary result of the second quarter.

"We project to report about $600,000 in operating revenue for the first half of the year, which will almost equal the operating revenue for the whole year of last year," said Jason Armstrong, director of board of the company. "Given that we have a few major contracts to be realized in the second half of the year, we are confident that we will reach the goal of 100% growth for the year of 2025."

The company attributes this to significant growth in demand for its services and is optimistic that the annual revenue will exceed one million dollars and may reach $1.2 -1.4 million.

In addition to service revenue growth, the company confirms that it has started work on the Rufus Rose House project, which will renovate a historic landmark in downtown Atlanta into a boutique short-term rental property. Upon completion, the project may be worth $5-8 million.

The company expects to file its half-year report by its due date.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

