BigMotion.ai Launches AI Slideshow Tool to Help Businesses Drive Explosive Organic Growth on TikTok

Innovative alternative to Canva and Figma transforms slideshow creation, enabling businesses and creators to unlock massive organic growth on TikTok and Instagram.

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Paid Meta and TikTok ads have become extremely expensive. However, indie app creators and marketers have discovered extraordinary success and are generating hundreds of thousands of dollars through Organic ads-essentially free traffic. These creators are leveraging slideshow videos to rapidly expand their reach on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

AI Slideshow for Tiktok

AI Slideshows are the most underrated video format on TikTok right now! Not only can you automate the entire posting process seamlessly with AI-without anyone noticing-but these slideshows genuinely deliver engaging content with sky-high engagement rates.

Apps like Cray Cray, FitFlow, and Flamingo have leveraged simple yet highly engaging slideshows, achieving incredible results:

Cray Cray amassed over 10 million views , 26,000 new app downloads , and a new monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of $10,000 in just one month.

Flamingo rapidly scaled to $80,000 MRR , generating over 671 million views from 6,535 slideshows within a year.

Ditto reached $10,000 MRR by publishing simple book-focused slideshows.

E-commerce example WarStory.ai generated $62,000 in affiliate revenue from TikTok Shop with over 30 million views from 300+ AI-generated UGC videos within two weeks.

Today, BigMotion.ai announces BigMotion AI Slideshow, a groundbreaking solution designed specifically for crafting viral slideshow videos effortlessly. By simply inputting a product name and short description, users instantly create engaging slideshows optimized for virality on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Creators maintain full creative control, easily customizing each slideshow-adding or swapping slides, uploading personal images, or using advanced AI tools to generate compelling visuals tailored specifically to their brand and audience. Additionally, the built-in auto-posting feature saves valuable time by eliminating manual uploads, automatically distributing slideshows directly to TikTok, Instagram, and other social networks.

Key Benefits of BigMotion AI Slideshow

Instant AI-Generated Slideshows: Automatically turn product names and brief descriptions into viral-ready slideshows.

Highly Customizable: Easily modify slides, add new ones, upload personal visuals, or leverage AI-generated images.

Built for Viral Success: Optimized specifically for TikTok and Instagram engagement.

Proven Viral Templates: Uses formats tested for maximum organic reach and viewer retention.

No Editing Experience Required: Intuitive interface perfect for creators of any skill level.

Ideal for:

Mobile app developers

SaaS entrepreneurs

E-commerce businesses

Indie creators and marketers

BigMotion AI Slideshow empowers businesses of all sizes to create captivating, high-impact content quickly and without the need for costly outsourcing or complex editing tools.

Technical Highlights

Cloud-Based Platform: Accessible directly through browsers and mobile devices-no software downloads required.

Platform-Optimized Exports: Easily export content optimized specifically for TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Advanced AI Technology: Powered by GPT-4 Vision, Whisper, and custom-built rendering technology to ensure high-quality results.

Proven Results & Growth Trajectory

BigMotion.ai already boasts impressive traction:

4,400 paying customers with an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $1.4 million .

Anticipated tripling of ARR within the next two months due to the launch of BigMotion AI Slideshow.

Get Started

Experience the power of AI-driven slideshow creation today at bigmotion.ai.

