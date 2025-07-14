Wattlab has installed a PV system capable of delivering up to 35 kW to a cargo ship's high-voltage propulsion system, allowing it to temporarily replace one of four diesel generators under optimal conditions. From pv magazine Germany A PV system has gone into operation on a new cargo ship developed by HGK Shipping and Salzgitter AG, supplying power directly to the vessel's propulsion system. A total of 192 solar modules provide electricity to both the onboard low-voltage system and the high-voltage propulsion unit. Wattlab, a Dutch solar company, said that this is the first PV system in the ...

