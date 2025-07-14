Yellow-and-green kit celebrates Club's Welsh heritage; set to debut on Wrexham Down Under Tour against Sydney FC

Hot on the heels of the launch of the Club's new red home kit, Wrexham AFC and Macron are proud to reveal the 2025/26 away kit, which will debut on the Wrexham Down Under Tour against Sydney FC tomorrow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714509225/en/

Powerfully embodying our Welsh pride and the deep sense of belonging that ties us to Wrexham and North Wales, the 2025/26 away kit boasts a vibrant yellow base with a green polo collar colours inspired by the daffodil, the national flower of Wales.

Representing the first time we will have worn yellow-and-green shirts since the 1990s, the new away shirt features the Welsh flag on the rear collar and an internal green tape reading "LAND OF MY FATHERS HEN WLAD FY NHADAU" on the lower back. Wrexham AFC will be proudly representing Wales wherever we are in the world.

Adding a distinctive touch, the front and sleeves are decorated with an elegant pinstripe pattern of fine vertical green lines, blending tradition with modern style.

On the chest, both applied in heat-transferred silicone, the Macron Hero appears in green on the right, and the Wrexham AFC crest sits proudly on the left, close to the heart. The nape is personalised with a red label featuring the wording "WREXHAM IS THE NAME" in white. Club partners United Airlines, HP and Meta Quest are boldly displayed on the front, sleeve and back of the shirt respectively.

The Macron logo and the words "Designed in Bologna" highlight that every garment is conceived, designed and developed at the Macron Campus, the brand's headquarters in Italy.

Completing the away kit are green shorts with yellow drawstrings, and yellow socks featuring fine horizontal green stripes and a green top with a central yellow band. The primary fabric used is Eco Softlock, while the addition of a back panel in Eco Micromesh and inserts in Eco Mesh ensure the shirt is lightweight and perfectly breathable.

The new Wrexham AFC Away Kit is now available for purchase in the club's official stores and online at wrexhamafc.co.uk (for UK customers) and wrexhamafcstore.com (for customers worldwide).

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions will next season compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the Club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

ABOUT MACRON

Macron is an iconic Italian brand in high-performance sportswear and a key player in an extraordinary growth journey over the past 20 years. Its success is rooted in an unwavering passion for innovative design, superior quality, and cutting-edge technology. With a deep understanding of the needs of teams, athletes, and sports enthusiasts, Macron creates products that inspire people to give their best, foster team spirit, and help everyone become the best version of themselves.

The name Macron originates from the Greek prefix "µa???" (makro), meaning "great." Therefore, ambition and the commitment to growth are embedded in the brand's identity. The company's logo, the Macron Hero, symbolizes an athlete celebrating the achievement of their goal and embodies the brand's philosophy: BecomeYourOwnHero. This tagline emphasizes that everyone should always strive to become their best self.

Macron operates through three main business lines:

Technical Sponsorships: strategic partnerships with sports teams, federations, and organizations. Macron provides high-performance sportswear, equipment, and apparel tailored to each partner's specific needs, prominently featuring the Macron brand. This business stream not only increases brand visibility but also strengthens Macron's position as a leading innovator in sportswear.

Teamwear: high-quality, customizable collections of sports apparel and equipment designed for teams at every level-from professional to amateur-and across a wide range of sports. The Teamwear collections offer complete solutions for match days, training sessions, and leisure time. These products are distributed globally through a dedicated network of over 170 Macron Sports Hubs and selected multi-brand stores.

Individual: this business line includes the Padel and Activewear collections, as well as the new Clubhouse collection. Clubhouse represents the perfect fusion of sports and lifestyle, combining the excellence of high-performance technical fabrics with the allure of fashion and iconic Italian style.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714509225/en/

Contacts:

Wrexham AFC

media@wrexhamafc.co.uk