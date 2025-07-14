Brossard, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Mines d'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTC Pink: BLTMF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2,000+ metre spring 2025 drilling campaign at its 100% owned Muus property, located in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. All assays are pending and are expected to be received from the independent laboratory in approximately 6 weeks.

Nevertheless, based on the geology intersected by drilling in this campaign, the latest results further appear to confirm the property's potential to host gold mineralization.

MUUS25-23 (along hole depth: 216 m)

Sedimentary rock

Patchy silicification.

Observed Disseminated pyrite.





Unlocking Value in a Prolific Gold District

The Muus property is strategically located along the Guercheville Deformation Zone ("GDZ"), a major known gold-bearing structure that also hosts IAMGOLD's Gold Discovery multi-million ounce indicated mineral resource (as defined below) Nelligan Deposit, which is about just 27 km to the east of our recent drilling and is also located along the GDZ. The Abitbi greenstone belt is one of Canada's most productive gold structures, and Orbec's dominant land position of approximately 25,000 ha gives it discovery upside.

Promising Results from Spring 2025 Drilling

Drilling was performed in the Lac Bernard area, in the western part of the Muus property. Drilling was designed to intersect lineaments interpreted from a 2025 high-resolution magnetic drone survey (25 m line spacing) and to follow-up on historical drilling results obtained east and west of our current targets. The targeted areas were reached within time and budget, and Orbec is now waiting on assays.

The Lac Bernard area, the focus of the Spring drilling campaign, delivered encouraging drill results that reinforce the geological similarities to nearby major gold systems such as IAMGold's Nelligan Discovery, which has an indicated mineral resource of 3.1 million ounces of Gold in 102 million tonnes at 0.95 grams per ton and an inferred mineral reserve of 5.1 million ounces of Gold in 166 million tonnes at 0.96 grams per ton, NI43-101 as of December 31, 2024. ( The QP has been unable to verify the information, and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure ).

that reinforce the geological similarities to nearby major gold systems such as which has an indicated mineral resource of in 102 million tonnes at 0.95 grams per ton and an inferred mineral reserve of in 166 million tonnes at 0.96 grams per ton, NI43-101 as of December 31, 2024. ( ). Key drill holes, MUUS25-23 and MUUS25-19 , intersected multiple silicified and pyrite bearing zones-hallmarks of gold mineralization in the region.

and , intersected multiple silicified and pyrite bearing zones-hallmarks of gold mineralization in the region. The presence of fuchsite , a mineral often associated with gold-bearing systems, strengthens the case for a robust mineralized environment on the property.

, a mineral often associated with gold-bearing systems, strengthens the case for a robust mineralized environment on the property. The occurrence of a thick competent sedimentary unit (siltstone) that contains strong veining of grey quartz .

. These results, combined with historical gold values, highlight the Muus property as a highly prospective exploration opportunity.

"I'm very happy with our geological team's effort throughout this campaign. These results confirm our belief in the untapped potential of the Muus property," said John Tait, President and CEO. "We are very excited by the scale of the opportunity and look forward to receiving our assays back by early September."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Lucie Mathieu, P.Geo. OGQ #1774, technical adviser to the Company, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Option Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to certain Officers, Directors, and Consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 4,150,000 common shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant, being July 11, 2030.

The stock option grant was made in accordance with the Company's existing Stock Option Plan and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities.

About Mines D'Or Orbec

Mine D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTC Pink: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources Lac Surprise to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, incur and renounce exploration expenditures in the timelines indicated; the use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein, or at all; failure to identify any mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described in the most recently filed management's discussion and analysis of the Company. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

