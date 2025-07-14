Athos Therapeutics: "Athos Omics AI": A Revolutionary Software Platform to Analyze Omics Data Across Industries

Powerful omics analytics for drug, agriculture, food, beverage, and cosmetics development

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), an AI software and clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced the launch of a new website that details "Athos Omics AI" their novel and impactful data platform for analyzing omics data across industries.

Omics analysis refers to processing large-scale biological information derived from genes, RNA, proteins, and metabolites. An "ome" is a complete set of such information, for example, the genome for genes and the transcriptome for RNA. With a stated mission of "automating, harmonizing, accelerating, and democratizing multi-omics data analysis and solutions across industries," Athos Omics AI brings multiple no-code, agentic AI software solutions to the growing field of omics analysis. The platform can computationally analyze raw, or pre-processed, omics data to produce clear, actionable outputs.

"Athos Omics AI prioritizes practical applications, ensuring that our core products are developed with real-world impact in mind. Our platform needs no coding skills to run and is specifically designed to directly support and advance drug, agriculture, beverage, food, and cosmetics development," commented June Guo, PhD, VP, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. "We streamlined our platform to deliver solutions that empower cross-team collaborations and key decision-making, helping scientists, researchers, and businesses achieve rapid and actionable omics outputs," he added.

"This platform has been used in-house at Athos to discover 18 novel drug targets, to-date, across various unmet medical needs. Importantly, years before human testing began, Athos Omics AI accurately predicted the exact mechanisms of action for our lead clinical program which is now entering a Phase 2 clinical trial in Inflammatory Bowel Disease," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Founder, President & CEO, Athos. "This incredibly powerful no-code software platform is now ready to be deployed across any industry that generates omics data," he added.

"We believe Athos Omics AI can become the ChatGPT for scientists, providing a simple to use, interactive, automated platform for omics analysis that goes from raw data to graphical reports and actionable results in one click. The platform will accelerate discovery and innovation and allow users to harness the power of omics with decreased time, cost, and need for bioinformatic expertise," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO.

About Athos Therapeutics

Athos Therapeutics is an AI software and clinical stage biotechnology company seeking to develop first-in-class therapeutics that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory diseases. The Athos drug development platform begins with over 35,000 high-quality patient samples sourced from premier global hospital systems. Athos' Omics AI platform identifies novel drug targets by integrating multi-omic and longitudinal clinical datasets and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. The Omics AI platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The company's lead drug compound is ATH-063, a first-in-class oral small molecule for inflammatory bowel disease now entering a Phase 2 clinical trial. Athos is also developing a pipeline of additional small molecule approaches for various autoimmune diseases and cancer.

