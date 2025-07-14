A Parent Media Co. Inc. Expands Programmatic Portfolio Through Strategic Transaction With Filmzie

APMC Enhances Programmatic Ad Monetization Capabilities and Reach

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), a leader in ad-supported streaming and digital content distribution, is pleased to announce the completion of a strategic transaction with Filmzie. As part of the transaction, Filmzie's highly specialized global video-on-demand team known for its services and unique know-how in the programmatic ad industry have joined APMC.

The Filmzie team has extensive expertise in third-party ad monetization, with revenue maximization opportunities built through strategic partnerships with leading advertisers and programmatic platforms. APMC is delighted to integrate the skills and expertise into APMC's base operations in support of its programmatic strategies and monetization services and welcomes aboard the team.

"This integration strengthens our position in the free streaming space and enhances our ability to monetize a global third-party supply," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. "The Filmzie team's impressive expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of connecting brands with extended audiences. Additionally, the team's proven expertise in third-party ad monetization will allow us to optimize revenue streams and create even more value for our advertisers. We are excited to be working together."

"Filmzie has an outstanding track record of driving high-value demand and growing revenues for publishers," said Dan Riddell, CTO of APMC. "By bringing their expertise into our ecosystem, we can further optimize monetization across our owned and operated services, ensuring that our content partners and advertisers benefit from an even more robust and efficient revenue model and extended reach. This acquisition enhances our ability to scale our ad-tech solutions and deliver premium value to our partners."

By integrating the Filmzie team into its growing portfolio of streaming services, APMC will expand its reach to new markets and audiences, providing advertisers with enhanced opportunities to connect with engaged viewers. The strategic transaction will bring sophisticated know-how and complement APMC's existing ad-supported ecosystem, including Safe Exchange, AdCurate, and the recently launched APMC Reach, in pursuit of driving higher engagement and maximizing monetization potential.

"We are excited to join APMC with our shared mission of connecting brands to audiences across markets," said Matej, Founder & CEO of Filmzie. "Together, we will accelerate growth, enhance our offering, and unlock new opportunities. By leveraging our expertise in ad monetization, we will contribute to the overall expansion of APMC's advertising reach and efficiency."

"At Filmzie, our greatest strength has always been our people - the talented team that has driven innovation and delivered outstanding performance , " added Milan Gajdoš, Co-Founder and COO of Filmzie. "We couldn't have built what we have without the exceptional talent that Filmzie has attracted since its foundation. Together, we've created a strong foundation of expertise and results, and we're excited to bring that to APMC, where we can scale our impact and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry."

This consolidation of talent underscores APMC's commitment to innovation in ad-supported streaming, further solidifying its role as a key player in the evolving digital media landscape. Visit www.aparentmedia.com for more information on APMC and its services.

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions that connect audiences and empower brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products, including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com to learn more.

