Customized live dealer studio marks the third branded studio that Caesars has opened in 2025, extending its bespoke live dealer experience to another major jurisdiction

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced the launch of its third branded online casino live dealer studio, available now to players on Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook Casino in Michigan. Developed in partnership with Evolution, the new studio reinforces Caesars' commitment to delivering world-class, immersive experiences across its online platforms, inspired by the iconic atmosphere of its Caesars Rewards destinations.

The debut of the new studio marks Caesars' third branded live dealer studio that has opened in 2025 and draws inspiration from table game play at the Las Vegas Strip's most iconic casino, Caesars Palace. Its opening follows the successful launch of Caesars' first branded studio with Evolution in Pennsylvania in January. In April, the Company also debuted its first studio inside a Caesars Rewards destination at Tropicana Atlantic City in New Jersey.

"Our third live dealer studio expands our fully customized live dealer experience that is already extremely popular in Pennsylvania and New Jersey into another key jurisdiction where our online casino platforms are live," said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital. "The studio design takes inspiration from our flagship destination, Caesars Palace, to authentically recreate the atmosphere of Las Vegas for online players. We look forward to our Michigan players enjoying the new experience."

The new live dealer studio in The Great Lakes State is composed of five blackjack tables, including a VIP-exclusive blackjack table, one roulette table, and one baccarat table. The tables are adorned with custom-branded felts featuring iconic Caesars destinations and each marquee online casino platform, including Caesars Palace Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and, for the first time, Tropicana Online Casino.

Select tables also feature custom felts co-branded through partnerships with professional sports teams. Like Caesars Rewards destinations across North America, the studio caters to VIP players with an exclusive high-limit blackjack table offering an authentic 1-to-1 live experience that could previously only be found in a physical casino.

"As the global leader in online live casino with nearly two decades of experience, Evolution is proud to partner once again with Caesars to launch this bespoke live dealer studio in Michigan," said Marcus Huber, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolution North America. "The studio brings the unmistakable character of Caesars' iconic destinations to the online space, offering players in the state a polished, immersive entertainment experience that mirrors the energy and elegance of the casino floor. It's another bold step forward in our shared commitment to innovation and quality at scale in the online live casino market."

Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook Casino are available on iOS, Android, and desktop for those 21 and older in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario, and West Virginia. Each platform offers a dynamic online casino experience with a range of unique Caesars-branded games alongside hundreds of classic land-based casino favorites and core casino game mechanics, including high limit slots, private live dealer tables, linked progressive jackpots, variations of poker and roulette, and more.

Caesars' easy-to-navigate online casino apps and desktop platforms also tie online gaming to the Company's industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Players in the United States earn Caesars Rewards Credits through their online and in-person casino play that can be redeemed for unforgettable Caesars Rewards experiences at one of Caesars' more than 50 world-class destinations across North America.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry's first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company's commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars' digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21. This includes all Caesars Sportsbook operations in New Jersey.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling's award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment's Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

