Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Size expected to reach US$5.93 billion by 2031| The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the anesthesia monitoring device market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing surgical interventions to treat chronic diseases.

The anesthesia monitoring device market value is expected to reach US$5.93 billion by 2031 from US$2.79 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during 2025-2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing surgical interventions to treat chronic diseases and the aging population.

The anesthesia monitoring device market analysis focuses on advancements such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and the continuous monitoring of multivariable parameters, which are expected to play a vital role in the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Surgical Procedures:

With the widespread presence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and obesity, surgical interventions are in high demand. Surgeries are commonly performed on elderly individuals as a part of a broader care plan. An aging population with increased chances of needing surgical care increases the demand for precise and reliable anesthesia monitoring systems.

Advancements in medical technology have promoted the use of minimally invasive and outpatient procedures, both of which demand accurate anesthetic delivery and monitoring. With increasingly complex and patient-specific operations, real-time monitoring of physiological parameters is critical to maintain safety and effective anesthetic management.

The increased demand has prompted hospitals, ambulatory surgical facilities, and clinics to make investments in sophisticated anesthesia monitoring devices to monitor oxygen saturation, end-tidal CO2, and depth of anesthesia. These machines not only help in making patients feel safer but they also assist in the quick, informed decision-making process of clinicians during surgeries.

As global surgical cases continue to increase-specifically in developing countries where healthcare facilities are becoming better equipped-the need for anesthesia monitoring equipment will increase substantially, making it a major force driving market growth in the future.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases often require surgery, either for diagnosis, treatment, or symptom control. Consequently, the population of patients in need of anesthesia during medical procedures is consistently on the rise, hence augmenting the demand for accurate and dependable monitoring technology.

Chronic disease patients have generally elevated surgical risks because of their complicated physiological status. Thus, continuous online monitoring of vital signs during anesthesia is important to prevent complications and provide safety for the patient. Equipment for monitoring anesthesia provides critical information about heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, end-tidal CO2, and anesthetic depth, as well as allows anesthesiologists to individualize and adjust delivery of anesthesia in real time.

The worldwide disease burden from chronic disease is also encouraging medical professionals to embrace sophisticated monitoring systems that can be integrated with electronic health records and predictive analytics. These features enable personalized care and improved outcomes, particularly among populations at high risk.

As chronic diseases proliferate across the world-due to aging populations, inactive lifestyles, and dietary changes-the demand for safe surgical care will amplify, further emphasizing the role of anesthesia monitoring devices in contemporary healthcare.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the anesthesia monitoring device market is segmented into basic anaesthesia monitor, integrated anaesthesia workstations, and advanced anaesthesia monitors. The advanced anaesthesia monitors segment held the largest market share in 2024. Advanced anaesthesia monitors segment is further categorized into depth of anaesthesia monitors, anaesthesia gas monitors, and standalone capnograph monitors.

In terms of technology, the anesthesia monitoring device market is segmented into bispectral index, auditory evoked potential, patient state index, cortical activity state index, and others. The bispectral index segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the anesthesia monitoring device market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.

The anesthesia monitoring device market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

- Key players: Mindray Medical International Limited; Drägerwerk AG; GE Healthcare; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Schiller AG; Criticare Systems, Inc.; HEYER Medical AG; Infinium Medical, Inc.; and Siare Engineering International Group S.r.l. are among the major companies operating in the anesthesia monitoring device market.

- Trending topics: AI Integration for Enhanced Monitoring, Wireless and Wearable Monitoring Solutions, Automated Record-Keeping Systems, Noninvasive Monitoring Techniques, etc.

Headlines on Anesthesia Monitoring Device

Dräger announces the launch of Atlan A100 anesthesia workstation in India

Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, announces US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the BIS Advance monitor

Midmark launches two new multiparameter monitors

Knack Global acquires Anesthesia RCM Leader, Merrick Management, Inc.

Conclusion

The anesthesia monitoring devices market is witnessing strong growth, propelled by the surge in surgical procedures, developments in monitoring technology, and global patient safety focus. The growing incidence of chronic diseases and the trend toward outpatient surgery further increase the demand for real-time, precise monitoring. The emerging markets and technical innovations, such as AI enablement and noninvasive monitoring, represent key opportunities. With healthcare systems emphasizing efficiency and better results, anesthesia monitoring equipment will continue to be a necessity for secure surgical care, and the market will become a key element of contemporary medical infrastructure with robust future growth prospects.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including manufacturers of anaesthesia monitors, integrated anaesthesia workstations, and advanced anaesthesia monitors-with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

