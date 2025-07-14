Geotechnical Construction Services Market Size US$3.83 billion by 2031, Experiences Growth Due to Increased Infrastructure Development Across the Globe | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Geotechnical Construction Services Market is observing significant growth owing to increasing infrastructure development across the globe.

The Geotechnical Construction Services Market was valued at US$2.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.83 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during 2025-2031. The global Geotechnical Construction Services Market is observing substantial growth and is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. This growth is attributed to the increasing infrastructure development across the globe. The geotechnical construction services market is a highly growing sector within civil engineering, driven by rising infrastructure development, urbanization, and advancements in construction technologies.

To explore the valuable insights in the Geotechnical Construction Services Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026057/

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Geotechnical Construction Services Market analysis focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Governments globally are profoundly investing in infrastructure projects, including railways, roads, airports, and bridges. For instance, China aims to construct ~215 new airports by 2035, while Europe is emphasizing on offshore wind farms and rail tunnels.

Growing urbanization and space constraints in cities are increasing the demand for underground construction, such as subways, tunnels, and underground utilities. Innovations in geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring, such as pressure sensors for retaining walls and tunnel linings, are augmenting the efficiency and safety of construction projects.

The growing demand for minerals such as iron ore, coal, and copper is fueling the requirement for geotechnical services in mining operations, including underground mapping, stability analysis, and tailings dam design.

For Detailed Geotechnical Construction Services Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/geotechnical-construction-services-market

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is categorized into underground city space, slope and excavation, ground and foundation, subsurface evaluations, geotechnical consulting and surveying, and others. The underground city space segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on service, the market is categorized into marine site characterization, site assessment and cleanup, site engineering and design, environmental planning and management, ground investigation, others. The site engineering and design segment dominated the market in 2024

The Geotechnical Construction Services Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Stay Updated on The Latest Geotechnical Construction Services Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026057

Competitive Strategy and Development

- Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Geotechnical Construction Services Market are Ove Arup and Partners International Ltd., EGS, Fugro NV, Kiewit Corporation, Gardline Limited, and Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.

- Trending Topics: Construction Market, Oil Country Tubular Goods, Offshore Oil and Gas, Oil and Gas Prodcution, Managed Pressure Drilling.

Global Headlines on Geotechnical Construction Services

Fugro has reached an agreement to acquire two platform supply vessels, Sea Goldcrest and Sea Gull, which will be used as geotechnical assets. (December, 2023).

Fugro is securing long-term capacity in the global offshore renewable energy market by converting the Fugro Resilience and the Topaz Endurance, two ULSTEIN PX121 platform supply vessels (PSVs), to geotechnical vessels. Ulstein Design & Solutions AS has been contracted to redesign the two vessels. (September, 2024)

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Geotechnical Construction Services Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026057/

Conclusion

The market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years owing to the infrastructure development, renewable energy projects and urbanization. Asia-Pacific leads the market with the largest regional share, while the underground city space segment dominates due to the increasing demand for tunnels and underground utilities. The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Construction Chemicals Market size is projected to reach US$88.2 billion by 2031

The Construction Repaint Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% from 2025 to 2031

The Construction Silicone Sealants Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2031

The Construction Repair Composites Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2031

The Construction Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2031

The ai in construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.1% from 2025 to 2031

The construction scaffolding market size is projected to reach US$66.96 billion by 2031

Construction Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2031

The Fire Protection Materials for Construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% from 2025 to 2031,

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail:ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geotechnical-construction-services-market-size-us3-83-billion-by-2031--experiences-growth-due-to-increased-infrastructure-development-across-the-globe--the-insight-partners-302504390.html