DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Designs Custom Wedding Gowns & Couture Labubu Doll Outfits - Because Yes, They Can Make Anything

The Leading Bridal Retailer Pushes Creative Boundaries, Showcasing Its Unmatched Customization Capabilities - Even for the Internet's Most Unexpected Bride

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / When the internet's most beloved gremlin-esque icon needed a wedding day look, David's Bridal, Inc. (David's), the nation's leading authority in bridal and special occasion attire, answered with signature style: by saying yes. In an unexpected fusion of high fashion and whimsy, David's is offering custom couture wedding ensembles for Labubus, the 10-inch-tall chaos creature captivating hearts and shelves worldwide. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in bridal, David's continues to demonstrate that no celebration of love is too unconventional and no detail too small. Labubu lovers can order their creatures' custom looks at their local David's Bridal stores by making an appointment and chatting with the alterations team.

Each custom Labubu look can be crafted to mirror the bride's own gown, capturing every intricate detail, from fabric to embellishments and finishing touches, all perfectly scaled to fit the 10-inch icon. Designed as the ultimate personalized touch, this whimsical creation underscores David's bespoke design and exceptional tailoring for its customers. More than just a charming gesture, the Labubu gowns serve as a powerful expression of the brand's creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment to celebrating love in all its forms. With this playful initiative, David's once again demonstrates that no idea is too bold, and no request too small, when it comes to bringing their customers' dreams to life.

As part of the launch, David's Bridal has also enlisted its Head of Couture and Design, Viola Chan, to infuse high-fashion flair to the tiniest of clients. Chan, known for her refined bridal silhouettes and intricate craftsmanship, has reinterpreted two of her most iconic couture bridal designs, meticulously tailored to Labubu's petite proportions, bringing elevated elegance to the whimsical world of Labubu.

David's has spent decades celebrating love in all its forms, from beautiful and bold to unexpected. The brand believes everyone deserves to feel extraordinary on their big day, whether it's a real-life bride walking down the aisle or a beloved cultural icon with a mischievous streak and cult following. The custom couture designs created for Labubu are a playful celebration of limitless style and a reminder that magic often lives in the unexpected details.

In addition to custom Labubu wedding dresses, David's is also creating handcrafted outfits to match bridal accessories, bridesmaids or any other unique design. Brides can now coordinate their entire wedding party, down to their Labubus, with custom looks that mirror the fabrics, silhouettes, and embellishments of every dress, from maid of honor to miniature icon. It's a playful yet powerful way to bring cohesion and creativity to every bride's dream day.

The limited-edition Labubu wedding gowns and custom outfits are available for order now via local David's Bridal alterations teams, serving as a joyful celebration of love, fantasy, and the boundless possibilities that come with saying 'yes.' Customizable outfits, including couture and custom wedding dresses start at $50. Bridesmaids dresses and other outfits start at $35.

To learn more about David's, visit davidsbridal.com.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

