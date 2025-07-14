Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
14.07.25 | 17:16
198,54 Euro
-1,69 % -3,41
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,70200,1018:27
199,58200,2518:27
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Optimizes Logistics Operations With New Facility in Vianen

VIANEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, proudly announces the opening of its newest facility in Vianen. This modern site, designed to handle both parcel and pallet operations, marks a significant step forward in enhancing logistics infrastructure in the Netherlands. The new facility boosts the efficiency of sorting and shipping processes and is designed with safety and sustainability in mind.

Strategic Growth and Operational Efficiency Built for strategic growth, the new facility in Vianen features a warehouse space of 5,865 m² and 816 m² of office space. It offers extensive operational benefits compared to the previous location. It includes ten dock doors for trailers-one equipped with a scissor lift and nine with loose load capabilities. A new sorting machine significantly increases efficiency, with a maximum sorting capacity of 3,600 parcels per hour. Thanks to 48 direct loading positions for vans at the conveyor belt, parcel processing is now faster and ergonomically improved.

Advanced Technology The facility is equipped with new technologies, including parcel X-ray, a customs cage, and a designated aviation security area for processing secure air freight. Additionally, the site features a caster deck to efficiently unload unit load devices from trailers. These improvements enable faster parcel handling and delivery, while the advanced sorting system automatically detects whether shipments have been cleared by customs. Moreover, the planning department is located on-site, allowing for optimal freight scheduling.

With an A-level energy label and FedEx's broader goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040, the facility has been designed with sustainability in mind. It includes fourteen charging stations for electric vehicles and four charging points for the general public. The site is also equipped with LED lighting and automated lighting sensors to minimize energy consumption. FedEx has scheduled an initial three electric vehicles for deployment in 2025, as part of the company's phased approach to electrification.i

An Improved Working Environment Beyond operational efficiency and sustainability, FedEx is also investing in a comfortable and safe working environment. In addition to ergonomic workstations, modern office facilities, and a customer desk for enhanced service and direct shipments, the Vianen facility incorporates advanced safety measures. These include a security cage and weekly training sessions to ensure a secure workplace.

"Our new facility in Vianen plays a crucial role in optimizing our first- and last-mile operations, enabling us to serve our customers even better," said Ron Willemsen, managing director ground operations, Benelux at FedEx. "We are proud of the sustainable and innovative solutions this location offers. The opening of the new facility in Vianen highlights our commitment to customer focus, efficiency, and environmentally friendly logistics. We continue to invest in solutions to strengthen our position as a leading logistics service provider."

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-optimizes-logistics-operations-with-new-facility-in-vianen-1048419

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.