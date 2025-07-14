FedEx Optimizes Logistics Operations With New Facility in Vianen

VIANEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, proudly announces the opening of its newest facility in Vianen. This modern site, designed to handle both parcel and pallet operations, marks a significant step forward in enhancing logistics infrastructure in the Netherlands. The new facility boosts the efficiency of sorting and shipping processes and is designed with safety and sustainability in mind.

Strategic Growth and Operational Efficiency Built for strategic growth, the new facility in Vianen features a warehouse space of 5,865 m² and 816 m² of office space. It offers extensive operational benefits compared to the previous location. It includes ten dock doors for trailers-one equipped with a scissor lift and nine with loose load capabilities. A new sorting machine significantly increases efficiency, with a maximum sorting capacity of 3,600 parcels per hour. Thanks to 48 direct loading positions for vans at the conveyor belt, parcel processing is now faster and ergonomically improved.

Advanced Technology The facility is equipped with new technologies, including parcel X-ray, a customs cage, and a designated aviation security area for processing secure air freight. Additionally, the site features a caster deck to efficiently unload unit load devices from trailers. These improvements enable faster parcel handling and delivery, while the advanced sorting system automatically detects whether shipments have been cleared by customs. Moreover, the planning department is located on-site, allowing for optimal freight scheduling.

With an A-level energy label and FedEx's broader goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040, the facility has been designed with sustainability in mind. It includes fourteen charging stations for electric vehicles and four charging points for the general public. The site is also equipped with LED lighting and automated lighting sensors to minimize energy consumption. FedEx has scheduled an initial three electric vehicles for deployment in 2025, as part of the company's phased approach to electrification.i

An Improved Working Environment Beyond operational efficiency and sustainability, FedEx is also investing in a comfortable and safe working environment. In addition to ergonomic workstations, modern office facilities, and a customer desk for enhanced service and direct shipments, the Vianen facility incorporates advanced safety measures. These include a security cage and weekly training sessions to ensure a secure workplace.

"Our new facility in Vianen plays a crucial role in optimizing our first- and last-mile operations, enabling us to serve our customers even better," said Ron Willemsen, managing director ground operations, Benelux at FedEx. "We are proud of the sustainable and innovative solutions this location offers. The opening of the new facility in Vianen highlights our commitment to customer focus, efficiency, and environmentally friendly logistics. We continue to invest in solutions to strengthen our position as a leading logistics service provider."

