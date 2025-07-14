Northern Horizon Capital AS has applied for delisting of the Swedish depositary receipts representing fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the Swedish depositary receipts representing fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

ISIN SE0018689820 Short name NHCBHFF SDB Order book ID 273268

The last day of trading will be October 8, 2025.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB