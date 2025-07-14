Antea Group: Bringing Safety to the Forefront: Key Takeaways From Our EHSxLogistics Event for Warehousing, Fulfillment, and Fleet Operations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Our recent and inaugural EHSxLogistics event brought together professionals from across the logistics and operations landscape to dive deep into the environmental, health, and safety (EHS) challenges and opportunities in warehouses, distribution centers, fulfillment hubs, and fleet management. The discussions were rich, practical, and forward-thinking. Below is a recap of the key themes explored:

Fleet Safety and the Rise of Personal Vehicle Use

Fleet safety continues to evolve, especially as many companies maintain dedicated fleet teams that operate separately from EHS. A growing area of concern involves contracted employees who use personal vehicles for work. Attendees emphasized the need to create clear safety protocols for personal vehicle use and to consider providing car care kits to support contractors in roadside emergencies, an initiative that demonstrates both safety commitment and care for workers.

Hazardous Materials: Storage, Training, and Shared Spaces

Another major topic was the storage of hazardous materials inside facilities. A recurring challenge is navigating lease agreements and the requirements set by the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ), which can vary significantly-particularly in shared warehouse environments where operations may overlap. The group highlighted the importance of comprehensive training for hazardous material handling and shipping to ensure compliance and minimize risk.

Warehouse Racking: Engineering Controls and Preventative Maintenance

When it comes to racking systems, many safety strategies rely heavily on administrative controls, often overlooking more effective engineering solutions. Attendees discussed underutilized yet critical controls such as end-of-rack barriers, mesh guards, and flue space protection to prevent falling items and other hazards. Preventative maintenance programs are becoming increasingly common as companies recognize the value of identifying and repairing rack damage before it leads to incidents.

Safety in Design: Elevating EHS in Planning Stages

One of the most compelling conversations centered around the concept of safety in design, embedding safety features during the initial planning and design of new equipment, buildings, and processes. While some organizations are already including EHS teams in the design phase, others are still fighting for a seat at the table. A particular focus was placed on integrating fall prevention mechanisms from the outset, aligning with Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) principles. The use of learning teams to proactively explore potential risks before implementation emerged as a powerful tool in this space.

In Summary

This event was a strong reminder that collaboration, early involvement of safety professionals, and a proactive approach to risk can significantly elevate workplace safety in complex and fast-moving operational environments. Thank you to all who participated and contributed to these insightful discussions. We look forward to continuing the conversation and advancing EHS excellence together.

