1AHEAD Technologies Announces Global Logistics Optimizer: Quantum-Safe, AI Access Platform Powered by Computer-Vision

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Tech visionary Ron Carter, inventor of the original wireless video doorbell, has unveiled his latest breakthrough: Global Logistics Optimizer ( GLO ), an AI-powered access control platform that replaces traditional keys, RFID cards, PINs, and Bluetooth access with a revolutionary mobile access capability .

Carter's GLO is built on a next-generation Entry Management Architecture that uses computer vision, artificial intelligence, and unique one of a kind visual keys to grant access to cyber or physical spaces . With GLO, any image - a photo, drawing, or icon - can become a quantum-safe virtual key, displayed on a mobile device entirely eliminating the need for physical keys, or insecure radio frequency cards, fobs or tap.

"With GLO, we've created a new access paradigm," said Ron Carter, CEO of 1AHEAD Technologies. "By using AI, computer vision and a mobile device, we're turning images that are secure, quantum-safe, uncompromisable and convenient, into keys Welcome to the future of frictionless, intelligent, safe and reliable access, built to withstand future risks from technological advancements in quantum computing presented by malicious actors."

How GLO Works:

Users select or create an image, which instantly becomes a non-fungible key (NFK).

NFK's may contain embedded metadata and context into the image file, which may be delivered audibly, providing information or logistics when an NFK is displayed.

Only GLO-enabled Virtual Access and Logistics Technology (VALT) can validate the NFK utilizing computer vision and proprietary software making cloning or spoofing virtually impossible.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, or PINs, GLO's device-independent architecture ensures that keys can't be duplicated, forwarded, or exploited. Each NFK is trained into the AI's recognition framework, allowing time-restricted access to visitors, delivery personnel, service providers, electronic accounts and much more.

Key Features Include:

Quantum-Safe: Immune to attacks from future quantum computing threats.

Computer Vision: NFKs are authenticated and may contain embedded information and logistics to be delivered when an NFK is read.

Ecommerce security (Secure Package Delivery): Confirm correct package delivery, provide access to a dedicated mail box or entrance, provide critical instructions and logistics, and activate a geo-fence for additional security.

Versatile Use Cases: Ideal for homes, e-commerce, real estate, short-term rentals, property management, workforce access, and corporate environments.

Robotic Threat Response: Integrated drones and robots provide threat mitigation, proactive security and unlimited/unrestricted surveillance.

"Every year, millions of deliveries go missing," Carter added. "RFID badges are compromised, Bluetooth access is vulnerable, and metal keys, dating back to the days of dungeons, are beyond outdated.. GLO is built to meet the demands and challenges of a smarter world with a smarter response."

To experience the future of secure access, visit https://www.glo-ai.com

About Ron Carter

Ron Carter is a technology industry veteran, legendary inventor and innovator. As an accomplished visionary, he has enabled several of the most ubiquitous and in-demand tech products to successfully penetrate the marketplace. Ron is the inventor of the wireless video doorbell, which has been licensed by many household-name companies, including Ring, CPI Securities, Alarm Force, HeathCo/Zenith, Chamberlain, LiveWatch Security, and Zmodo.

As the founder and CEO of 1AHEAD Technologies, Ron is once again creating an industry disruptor. His groundbreaking first-generation Artificial Intelligence Entry Management technology introduces AI in a consumer-friendly, highly effective way, providing proactive capabilities for access, security, and logistics. Compared to current video doorbells, 1AHEAD's GLO is akin to comparing an iPhone to a rotary phone.

