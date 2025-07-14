Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 18:26 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1AHEAD Technologies Announces Global Logistics Optimizer: Quantum-Safe, AI Access Platform Powered by Computer-Vision

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Tech visionary Ron Carter, inventor of the original wireless video doorbell, has unveiled his latest breakthrough: Global Logistics Optimizer (GLO), an AI-powered access control platform that replaces traditional keys, RFID cards, PINs, and Bluetooth access with a revolutionary mobile access capability .

Ron Carter

Ron Carter
Tech Innovator Ron Carter

Carter's GLO is built on a next-generation Entry Management Architecture that uses computer vision, artificial intelligence, and unique one of a kind visual keys to grant access to cyber or physical spaces . With GLO, any image - a photo, drawing, or icon - can become a quantum-safe virtual key, displayed on a mobile device entirely eliminating the need for physical keys, or insecure radio frequency cards, fobs or tap.

"With GLO, we've created a new access paradigm," said Ron Carter, CEO of 1AHEAD Technologies. "By using AI, computer vision and a mobile device, we're turning images that are secure, quantum-safe, uncompromisable and convenient, into keys Welcome to the future of frictionless, intelligent, safe and reliable access, built to withstand future risks from technological advancements in quantum computing presented by malicious actors."

How GLO Works:

  • Users select or create an image, which instantly becomes a non-fungible key (NFK).

  • NFK's may contain embedded metadata and context into the image file, which may be delivered audibly, providing information or logistics when an NFK is displayed.

  • Only GLO-enabled Virtual Access and Logistics Technology (VALT) can validate the NFK utilizing computer vision and proprietary software making cloning or spoofing virtually impossible.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, or PINs, GLO's device-independent architecture ensures that keys can't be duplicated, forwarded, or exploited. Each NFK is trained into the AI's recognition framework, allowing time-restricted access to visitors, delivery personnel, service providers, electronic accounts and much more.

Key Features Include:

  • Quantum-Safe: Immune to attacks from future quantum computing threats.

  • Computer Vision: NFKs are authenticated and may contain embedded information and logistics to be delivered when an NFK is read.

  • Ecommerce security (Secure Package Delivery): Confirm correct package delivery, provide access to a dedicated mail box or entrance, provide critical instructions and logistics, and activate a geo-fence for additional security.

  • Versatile Use Cases: Ideal for homes, e-commerce, real estate, short-term rentals, property management, workforce access, and corporate environments.

  • Robotic Threat Response: Integrated drones and robots provide threat mitigation, proactive security and unlimited/unrestricted surveillance.

"Every year, millions of deliveries go missing," Carter added. "RFID badges are compromised, Bluetooth access is vulnerable, and metal keys, dating back to the days of dungeons, are beyond outdated.. GLO is built to meet the demands and challenges of a smarter world with a smarter response."

To experience the future of secure access, visit https://www.glo-ai.com

About Ron Carter
Ron Carter is a technology industry veteran, legendary inventor and innovator. As an accomplished visionary, he has enabled several of the most ubiquitous and in-demand tech products to successfully penetrate the marketplace. Ron is the inventor of the wireless video doorbell, which has been licensed by many household-name companies, including Ring, CPI Securities, Alarm Force, HeathCo/Zenith, Chamberlain, LiveWatch Security, and Zmodo.

As the founder and CEO of 1AHEAD Technologies, Ron is once again creating an industry disruptor. His groundbreaking first-generation Artificial Intelligence Entry Management technology introduces AI in a consumer-friendly, highly effective way, providing proactive capabilities for access, security, and logistics. Compared to current video doorbells, 1AHEAD's GLO is akin to comparing an iPhone to a rotary phone.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie
Vice President, Public Relations
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
856.473.2166

.

SOURCE: 1AHEAD Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/1ahead-technologies-announces-global-logistics-optimizer-quantum-1048422

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.