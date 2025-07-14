Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Jul-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
14 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  14 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         31,503 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.4681p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,487,445 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,487,445) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.4681p                       31,503

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
190             121.00          08:30:00         00344386844TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             121.20          08:37:00         00344389843TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              121.20          09:08:49         00344405610TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             121.60          09:09:51         00344406310TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.20          10:02:01         00344430265TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.00          10:02:13         00344430405TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             122.20          10:02:13         00344430406TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.20          10:17:58         00344436785TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.20          10:19:32         00344437410TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             123.20          10:24:41         00344440285TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             123.20          10:24:41         00344440286TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              123.20          10:24:41         00344440287TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             123.20          10:29:18         00344443715TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.00          10:31:31         00344445194TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.80          10:31:31         00344445195TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             122.80          11:12:03         00344464580TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             122.80          11:18:43         00344464823TRLO1     XLON 
 
219             122.80          11:18:43         00344464824TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             122.60          11:22:04         00344464951TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             122.60          11:22:08         00344464958TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             122.60          11:22:08         00344464959TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.60          11:33:38         00344465365TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.40          11:33:59         00344465368TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          11:33:59         00344465369TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             122.60          11:33:59         00344465370TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             122.60          11:33:59         00344465371TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             122.40          11:47:43         00344465816TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             122.40          11:47:43         00344465817TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             122.20          11:58:10         00344466083TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             121.80          12:18:17         00344466642TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             121.80          12:18:17         00344466643TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             121.80          12:18:17         00344466644TRLO1     XLON 
 
1158             122.00          12:18:17         00344466645TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             122.00          12:18:17         00344466646TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             122.00          12:18:17         00344466647TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             122.00          12:18:17         00344466648TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             122.00          12:31:12         00344467193TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             122.80          12:45:04         00344467858TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             122.60          12:46:42         00344467915TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.60          12:59:50         00344468407TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             122.60          13:12:30         00344468890TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          13:15:39         00344468967TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             122.60          13:15:39         00344468968TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             122.60          13:15:39         00344468969TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             122.60          13:18:25         00344468997TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.60          13:35:06         00344469456TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.60          13:50:25         00344469908TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             122.60          13:52:34         00344469991TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             122.60          13:52:39         00344470002TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             122.60          13:52:39         00344470003TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             122.40          13:55:31         00344470100TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             122.40          14:01:30         00344470396TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             122.40          14:05:29         00344470722TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             122.40          14:05:29         00344470723TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          14:05:49         00344470751TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             122.40          14:05:49         00344470752TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             122.40          14:31:03         00344472081TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             122.00          14:51:06         00344473658TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              122.40          15:00:00         00344474066TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             122.40          15:01:00         00344474165TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             122.40          15:01:00         00344474166TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             122.80          15:25:40         00344476022TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             122.80          16:10:29         00344478327TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              122.60          16:11:38         00344478411TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.60          16:11:42         00344478413TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             122.80          16:19:37         00344479026TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             122.80          16:19:37         00344479027TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             122.80          16:19:37         00344479028TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             122.80          16:19:38         00344479029TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             122.80          16:19:38         00344479030TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

171             122.80          16:19:39         00344479031TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             122.80          16:19:39         00344479032TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             122.80          16:19:40         00344479034TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             122.80          16:19:40         00344479035TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             122.80          16:19:41         00344479036TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             122.80          16:19:41         00344479037TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             122.80          16:19:56         00344479046TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395863 
EQS News ID:  2169584 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2169584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
