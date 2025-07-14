Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jul-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 14 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 31,503 Highest price paid per share: 123.20p Lowest price paid per share: 121.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.4681p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,487,445 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,487,445) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.4681p 31,503

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 190 121.00 08:30:00 00344386844TRLO1 XLON 630 121.20 08:37:00 00344389843TRLO1 XLON 86 121.20 09:08:49 00344405610TRLO1 XLON 185 121.60 09:09:51 00344406310TRLO1 XLON 617 122.20 10:02:01 00344430265TRLO1 XLON 627 122.00 10:02:13 00344430405TRLO1 XLON 650 122.20 10:02:13 00344430406TRLO1 XLON 640 123.20 10:17:58 00344436785TRLO1 XLON 618 123.20 10:19:32 00344437410TRLO1 XLON 338 123.20 10:24:41 00344440285TRLO1 XLON 235 123.20 10:24:41 00344440286TRLO1 XLON 44 123.20 10:24:41 00344440287TRLO1 XLON 619 123.20 10:29:18 00344443715TRLO1 XLON 617 123.00 10:31:31 00344445194TRLO1 XLON 628 122.80 10:31:31 00344445195TRLO1 XLON 626 122.80 11:12:03 00344464580TRLO1 XLON 432 122.80 11:18:43 00344464823TRLO1 XLON 219 122.80 11:18:43 00344464824TRLO1 XLON 633 122.60 11:22:04 00344464951TRLO1 XLON 195 122.60 11:22:08 00344464958TRLO1 XLON 164 122.60 11:22:08 00344464959TRLO1 XLON 629 122.60 11:33:38 00344465365TRLO1 XLON 629 122.40 11:33:59 00344465368TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 11:33:59 00344465369TRLO1 XLON 162 122.60 11:33:59 00344465370TRLO1 XLON 171 122.60 11:33:59 00344465371TRLO1 XLON 347 122.40 11:47:43 00344465816TRLO1 XLON 282 122.40 11:47:43 00344465817TRLO1 XLON 638 122.20 11:58:10 00344466083TRLO1 XLON 624 121.80 12:18:17 00344466642TRLO1 XLON 625 121.80 12:18:17 00344466643TRLO1 XLON 625 121.80 12:18:17 00344466644TRLO1 XLON 1158 122.00 12:18:17 00344466645TRLO1 XLON 158 122.00 12:18:17 00344466646TRLO1 XLON 347 122.00 12:18:17 00344466647TRLO1 XLON 146 122.00 12:18:17 00344466648TRLO1 XLON 625 122.00 12:31:12 00344467193TRLO1 XLON 610 122.80 12:45:04 00344467858TRLO1 XLON 652 122.60 12:46:42 00344467915TRLO1 XLON 624 122.60 12:59:50 00344468407TRLO1 XLON 634 122.60 13:12:30 00344468890TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 13:15:39 00344468967TRLO1 XLON 166 122.60 13:15:39 00344468968TRLO1 XLON 173 122.60 13:15:39 00344468969TRLO1 XLON 607 122.60 13:18:25 00344468997TRLO1 XLON 624 122.60 13:35:06 00344469456TRLO1 XLON 624 122.60 13:50:25 00344469908TRLO1 XLON 661 122.60 13:52:34 00344469991TRLO1 XLON 436 122.60 13:52:39 00344470002TRLO1 XLON 225 122.60 13:52:39 00344470003TRLO1 XLON 618 122.40 13:55:31 00344470100TRLO1 XLON 620 122.40 14:01:30 00344470396TRLO1 XLON 372 122.40 14:05:29 00344470722TRLO1 XLON 252 122.40 14:05:29 00344470723TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 14:05:49 00344470751TRLO1 XLON 175 122.40 14:05:49 00344470752TRLO1 XLON 660 122.40 14:31:03 00344472081TRLO1 XLON 655 122.00 14:51:06 00344473658TRLO1 XLON 50 122.40 15:00:00 00344474066TRLO1 XLON 586 122.40 15:01:00 00344474165TRLO1 XLON 686 122.40 15:01:00 00344474166TRLO1 XLON 625 122.80 15:25:40 00344476022TRLO1 XLON 655 122.80 16:10:29 00344478327TRLO1 XLON 25 122.60 16:11:38 00344478411TRLO1 XLON 630 122.60 16:11:42 00344478413TRLO1 XLON 175 122.80 16:19:37 00344479026TRLO1 XLON 172 122.80 16:19:37 00344479027TRLO1 XLON 195 122.80 16:19:37 00344479028TRLO1 XLON 164 122.80 16:19:38 00344479029TRLO1 XLON 172 122.80 16:19:38 00344479030TRLO1 XLON

171 122.80 16:19:39 00344479031TRLO1 XLON 188 122.80 16:19:39 00344479032TRLO1 XLON 177 122.80 16:19:40 00344479034TRLO1 XLON 171 122.80 16:19:40 00344479035TRLO1 XLON 172 122.80 16:19:41 00344479036TRLO1 XLON 179 122.80 16:19:41 00344479037TRLO1 XLON 163 122.80 16:19:56 00344479046TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

