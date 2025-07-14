APX10 Scales U.S. Growth With Strategic Board Appointments

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / APX10, a leading provider of advanced AI and data-driven solutions for utility infrastructure management, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointments of Chris Peacock and Laurie Parsons. Laurie and Chris will join existing board members including former President of the Global Water and Wastewater Segment at Schneider Electric Lukas Loeffler, APX10 CEO Ulrich Hansen, and Chairman Brian Iversen.

Since entering the U.S. market in late 2022, APX10 has established a strong and growing customer base across the Midwest and East Coast. The company's core IxI and APX® software solutions are enabling innovative water and wastewater utilities to optimize their maintenance strategies, capital investments, and long-term planning through actionable data insights.

Laurie Parsons brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the public and private sectors of the U.S. water industry. She previously served as the Americas Water Director at Ramboll, a global engineering, architecture, and consultancy company with over 18,000 experts worldwide.

Ms. Parsons stated:

"APX10 is delivering exactly what U.S. utilities require today - tools that transform complex system data into clear, actionable insights for operating efficient and sustainable water systems into the future I am excited to support this mission and to help APX10 grow its relationships with utility leaders across the country."

Chris Peacock is the Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Growers Edge, where he is leading the development of fintech and risk management solutions for the agricultural sector. Most recently, Chris was the Founder and CEO of AQUAOSO Technologies, a pioneering water and climate risk analytics company acquired by Growers Edge in 2024.

Mr. Peacock commented:

"I have long admired how APX10 integrates advanced data science with practical utility needs. The opportunity to improve how U.S. utilities manage aging infrastructure is remarkable. I look forward to helping the company further scale its impact in this critical market."

With the U.S. representing the world's most dynamic and attractive market for water technology, APX10 is poised to further accelerate its market presence through expanded leadership, increased investment in U.S.-based resources, and a strengthened commercial focus.

Ulrich Borup Hansen, CEO of APX10, added:

"We are now taking APX10's U.S. presence to the next level. It is an honor to welcome Chris and Laurie to our board. Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand. This also represents recognition of the success we have achieved in bringing superior Nordic technology to the U.S. and in helping utilities translate data into actionable insights."

About APX10

APX10 is a leading provider of advanced software solutions that enable utilities to make data-driven decisions on the management of their infrastructure assets. The company's IxI and APX® platforms empower utilities to optimize asset maintenance, capital planning, and long-term investment strategies through actionable insights. The company has its origins in the water engineering world and is owned by Danish-American private equity firm, Cimbria Capital .

For more information, please visit: www.apx10.com , or contact info@apx10.com

