Intelligent Waves, Cyber-Defense Solutions Leader, Wins Best Cybersecurity Company of 2025 and Best Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Solution of 2025

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it has been honored with two top accolades at the 2025 Pinnacle Awards: the Diamond Award for Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year and the Platinum Award for Best Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Solution.

Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo

The Pinnacle Awards, which recognize the most impactful innovations across the global tech landscape, selected Intelligent Waves based on its groundbreaking work in zero-trust architectures, cyber operations, and national security-focused technology implementations. These dual honors spotlight Intelligent Waves' relentless pursuit of operational excellence in securing digital ecosystems for the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal clients.

"Securing both The Diamond Award for The Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year and Platinum Award for Best Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Solutions Platform, in a single year, validates the extraordinary work of our team and our strategic vision for what resilient cybersecurity should look like in today's threat landscape for our Government customers," said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. "We are not only securing the edge, but we're also redefining it with mission-tailored zero-trust solutions that empower operators to dominate in every domain."

Intelligent Waves' notable achievements include its proprietary cyber-defense Phantom platform. In hostile environments, Phantom offers a secure solution by enabling obfuscated communications and virtual device operation, allowing analysts to maintain operational anonymity and protect their physical location and identity. The platform ensures secure, covert data transmission across networks, provides a protected boundary between private and public internet, and is highly adaptable for various military needs, thereby preserving mission integrity and enhancing operational security.

The awards follow a series of high-profile industry recognitions for Intelligent Waves, including being named "Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company of the Year" earlier in 2025. These consistent accolades reinforce IW's leadership in blending secure cloud-based services, edge computing, and cyber-hardened platforms for mission-critical environments.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves provides mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network and systems engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit https://www.intelligentwaves.com.

