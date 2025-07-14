AUCKLAND, NZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG), an investment management and proprietary trading firm based in New Zealand, has secured formal support for its landmark USD 105 billion Digital Bond Project from Mr. Prapat Pothasuthon, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, former Deputy Minister of Finance, and former Deputy Minister of the Interior.

In an official announcement held at Centara Grand Hotel, Bangkok, Mr. Prapat was joined by CLMV Holding Co., Ltd. and Co-CEO of Capital Trust Group Ltd., Mr. Tony Wong, former executive of WI HARPER GROUP, JP Morgan, and Deutsche Bank, in endorsing the CTG-led initiative - widely regarded as one of the most ambitious private-sector-driven infrastructure investment programs in Southeast Asia.

Digital Bond Projects Overview:

USD 30 billion Solar Roof Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB80 )

Target: Deployment of solar energy systems across 6 million Thai households

USD 75 billion EV Truck Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB88 )

Target: Financing for 500,000 electric trucks to modernize Thailand's logistics and transport infrastructure

Mr. Prapat's endorsement includes strategic coordination across legal, regulatory, and governmental sectors, with a mandate to liaise with all relevant ministries and agencies to ensure seamless national execution. The program is exclusively financed by private capital, with no fiscal burden on the Thai government.

The initiative is ready to be supported by A reputable investment bank based in Hong Kong, fully licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This institution serves as the sole offshore financial arm of one of China's Big Four asset management groups, with total assets under management exceeding RMB 2,000 billion (approx. USD 275 billion) and majority-owned by the Government of the People's Republic of China. Mr. Prapat further affirmed his readiness to facilitate verification and documentation processes with both public and private sector stakeholders involved in the Project.

Capital Allocation & Strategic Vendors

Proceeds from the Digital Bond issuance will be deployed equally across international supply chains:

USD 52.5 billion allocated to U.S.-based vendors. Tesla, Inc. has been identified as the project's first and only vendor, subject to availability and procurement needs.

USD 52.5 billion reserved for China-based suppliers, to be selected in the subsequent phase

This dual-continent capital deployment structure ensures diversified technology sourcing, enhanced cross-border collaboration, and optimized ESG alignment in energy and transport solutions.

About Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG)

Capital Trust Group Limited, headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, is chaired by Mr. Kim Hak-Su, the 8th Executive Secretary of the United Nations ESCAP. CTG also have the privilege of having General Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, the 22 nd Prime Minister of Thailand, as one of its shareholders and an honorable advisor. CTG offers proprietary trading infrastructure, multi-asset investment access, and is a pioneer in digitally native bond offerings. Its pipeline includes:

USD 6 billion Sports & Entertainment Complex Bond (CTDB77)

USD 1 billion Private Jet Residences Bond (CTDB1)

USD 105 billion Thailand Energy & Transport Digital Bond Program (CTDB88 & CTDB80)

CTG continues to position itself as a leading platform for digital capital markets innovation, institutional investor engagement, and cross-border ESG-driven infrastructure finance.

