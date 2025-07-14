Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Cyber A.I. Group Files Patent for Market Disruptive CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 AI-driven Cybersecurity Technology

Intelligent and Affordable AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution Engineered for Global Adoption as Company Continues High-Growth Expansion Initiatives

Advanced Technology Team Led by Dr. Peter Morales Delivering Global Market Disruptive Technology

MIAMI and NEW YORK and LONDON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. ("CyberAI" or the "Company"), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced that it has formally filed a U.S. patent for its proprietary CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 platform-an intelligent, adaptable and cost-effective cybersecurity solution tailored to the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses around the world. The Company was represented by prominent national patent firm Young Basile Hanlon & MacFarlane P.C. in the filing of the provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 represents a major technological leap in the fight against cyber terrorism and digital threats, delivering advanced AI-driven capabilities at a fraction of the traditional enterprise cost. The platform is built to provide real-time threat detection, proactive system defense and adaptive incident response-bringing enterprise-level cybersecurity that scales to the needs of organizations across the global market.

The patent filing is a critical milestone in CyberAI's broader growth strategy as the Company prepares for an anticipated initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12 to 18 months. CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 is central to the Company's mission of redefining global cybersecurity standards while targeting $100 million in revenues through international expansion and acquisition.

"This patent filing signals the beginning of an extraordinary new chapter for CyberAI," said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman and Founder of Cyber A.I. Group. "CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 is not just a product-it's a robust platform for our market disruptive technology. We are engineering a solution that integrates the best of Artificial Intelligence, affordability and accessibility for middle-market clients who have historically been left behind due to prohibitive costs by legacy providers. As we advance toward our public listing, this IP positions us at the forefront of the global AI-driven cybersecurity revolution utilizing a cost-effective subscription model."

With an elite team of technologists and cybersecurity experts, CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 is designed with modularity and scalability in mind-enabling seamless integration across hybrid and cloud-native environments. By leveraging machine learning, behavioral analytics and autonomous response capabilities, the system proactively neutralizes threats before they can disrupt business operations.

"Cybersecurity is no longer optional for small and mid-sized enterprises-it's mission critical," said Dr. Peter J. Morales, Chief Technology Officer at CyberAI. "CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 levels the playing field by delivering an intelligent, responsive and cost-efficient defense mechanism that grows with the organization. This patent filing is a testament to our commitment to innovation, protection and progress for businesses of all sizes."

CyberAI's aggressive expansion strategy includes the acquisition and integration of targeted IT services companies worldwide, each strategically repositioned under the CyberAI brand. The introduction of CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 strengthens the Company's ability to deliver unified, AI-powered protection across its target markets of North America, Europe and the Middle East.

"As we continue scaling our operations and moving closer to our public offering, CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 represents both a technological cornerstone and a commercial differentiator," said Walter Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber A.I. Group. "This innovation underscores our mission to democratize access to cutting-edge cybersecurity and positions us to lead in one of the most urgent and high-growth sectors in global technology."

More information about CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 and the Company's strategy is available at: https://investors.cyberaigroup.io/gnw

