Topcon Agriculture has introduced the next generation of its boom height control technology for agricultural spraying applications with the launch of the UC7 Plus. Built on the foundation of Topcon's Norac boom height control technologies, the UC7 Plus allows farmers and crop service providers to further reduce inputs, improve crop performance, and reduce equipment maintenance costs with improved height and spray control capabilities.

Compatible with most self-propelled and pull-type sprayers, the new technology features new sensor technology that improves performance and reliability. This includes the new dynamic chassis sensor (DCS-1) that enhances the stability and response of the boom control system, and the latest MS-1 sensors with MAX Sense ultrasonic technology for improved performance in challenging terrain. These sensors are designed to withstand the rigors of the field with corrosion-resistant GF nylon housing, a protective transducer screen, and multi-axis vents.

"The combination of proven legacy solutions with the latest in precision technology serves up an extreme opportunity for lower operating and input costs, and lower equipment repair costs," said Nick Townsend, Topcon Agriculture vice president and segment leader for smart implements. "Spraying system advances increasingly provide farmers and service providers with an opportunity to achieve a greater return on investment on their equipment, either through upgrades or new investments. The UC7 Plus directly drives those savings," he said.

"These new capabilities also improve sustainability efforts in applying only the needed amount of spray, where it is needed, to achieve the best results supporting compliance efforts, cost savings, and optimal crop performance."

In addition to practical cost savings and sustainability benefits, the technology also significantly reduces operator stress and fatigue through spraying automation: boom control automatically adjusts boom height to match the contours of the land. This reduces the operator's need to constantly monitor field terrain. The solution delivers varying levels of control to suit a wide range of applications, crops and operating styles, and it is compatible with a wide range of sprayers, making it ideal for incremental growth and upgrades on existing spraying systems.

Topcon testing data and research indicates the new UC7 Plus may improve overall spraying performance by 30 percent when taking into account all savings and efficiencies.

"We believe in accessibility to these technologies and the practical benefits they deliver to farms around the world this is a simple and powerful example of intelligent technology evolution for the greater good of all farms and systems."

