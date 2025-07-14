Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Thermal-Aid Division Secures Engagement with Global E-commerce Leader iHerb

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Med-X, Inc., a Los Angeles-based innovator in eco-friendly pest control and wellness solutions, today announced a major milestone for its Thermal-Aid division: an official product engagement with iHerb , one of the world's largest and most trusted online destinations for health and wellness products.

Through this new global distribution relationship, Thermal-Aid's line of all-natural heating and cooling therapy products for children, adults and your pets will now be available to millions of iHerb customers in more than 180 countries. The collaboration marks a significant expansion for the brand, which has steadily built a loyal following for its unique approach to drug-free pain relief.

"The placement on the iHerb platform gives us the opportunity to connect with millions of health-conscious consumers across the globe," said Jennifer Mills, President of Med-X, Inc. "As a dominant online retailer in the wellness space, iHerb is the ideal partner to help us scale the the award winning Thermal-Aid brand internationally and reach families seeking natural alternatives for pain and therapy support."

iHerb, founded in 1996, is recognized worldwide for delivering a curated catalog of more than 50,000 high-quality health and wellness products from over 1,800 brands. With nearly 12 million global customers, iHerb's platform offers unprecedented exposure for brands committed to efficacy, safety, and sustainability.

Bringing Comfort to Children Around the World

The iHerb engagement will initially feature several top-selling SKUs from the Thermal-Aid Zoo line - a collection of cuddly microwavable and freezable animal-shaped packs designed specifically for children. Each zoo animal contains a specially engineered, all-natural corn-based heating/cooling element wrapped in soft, child-friendly terrycloth.

These therapeutic plush animals are proven to help soothe aches, fevers, bumps, and emotional distress, offering a comforting, drug-free solution for parents and children alike.

"We've heard again and again from families that Thermal-Aid Zoo makes wellness easier, especially when it comes to treating little ones," added Ms. Mills. "Our expansion through iHerb ensures that more parents across the globe will have access to this trusted, natural therapy."

Partnering with Healthcare Innovators

In addition to the iHerb partnership, Med-X's Thermal-Aid division has also announced a new collaboration with Tender Heart, a pioneering healthcare organization that delivers value-based care support services to more than 1.2 million patients nationwide.

Through this partnership, Thermal-Aid products will be offered as a therapeutic option to managed care patients, particularly those living with chronic conditions or experiencing long-term discomfort. The inclusion of Thermal-Aid in these programs aligns with Med-X's commitment to holistic wellness and compassionate innovation.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of these exceptional programs," said Ms. Mills. "Our participation reflects the depth of care we show for our communities, and our belief that natural solutions should be accessible to everyone - from children at home to patients navigating complex care journeys."

Momentum Through Retail & Industry Recognition

Thermal-Aid products, particularly the Thermal-Aid Zoo have gained rapid traction in recent years thanks to visibility on Amazon Prime, where thousands of verified 4 and 5-star reviews have driven increased retail interest.

To build on this momentum, Med-X will showcase the full Thermal-Aid product line at the upcoming National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-26, 2025, in San Diego, California. Attendees can visit Booth #3116 to explore these latest innovations and product offerings from the Thermal-Aid team.

To learn more, visit:

www.medx-rx.com

www.thermal-aid.com

www.iherb.com

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves nearly 12 million global customers across 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com .

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is an innovator in minimum-risk pest control and wellness products, dedicated to developing safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions. The company's flagship Nature-Cide products are designed to be safe for use around people, pets, and the environment when used as directed. They are free from harmful synthetic chemicals, offering a responsible and sustainable choice for pest control in residential, commercial, and agricultural settings. The products are also non-flammable and manufactured in the USA, adhering to stringent quality controls. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

262-357-2918

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/med-x-thermal-aid-division-secures-engagement-with-global-e-commerce-1048663