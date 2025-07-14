Del Mar Seafoods, Inc. Expands Operations with New Freezing Capabilities and Lease

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Del Mar Seafoods, Inc., a vertically-integrated seafood producer and processor based in California, is proud to announce that it is expanding its operations with a new facility lease and the addition of best-in-class Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) and processing capabilities.

The new facility, which is located on the same campus as Del Mar's headquarters, increases the company's Watsonville footprint by 40%, allowing for greater processing capacity and efficiency.

"This was the logical next step in our company's growth," said Joe Roggio, Chief Financial Officer at Del Mar Seafoods. "This new facility provides us with additional processing capacity and will allow us to expand our value-added product and service offerings."

The new facility will house the company's new IQF system, which utilizes liquid nitrogen to rapidly freeze and preserve the company's various seafood products, including IQF Northern Anchovies and IQF California Market Squid.

"We opted for a nitrogen-based IQF system, as it preserves product texture, taste, and overall freshness better than traditional ammonia- or freon-based systems. With this system, we now have the fastest freezing capabilities in the industry," said Joe Cappuccio, Chief Executive Officer of Del Mar Seafoods.

Del Mar Seafood's new IQF system

With the ability to freeze up to 20 tons of IQF product per day, the system provides Del Mar Seafoods with enough capacity to meet the growing demand for its IQF seafood products.

"Del Mar Seafoods' expansion is a true win for our community, our workforce, and our local businesses. Their growth brings not just jobs, but meaningful opportunities for local families to thrive, while also offering lifelong skills and learning experiences," said Shaun Ortiz, the Branch Manager of Balance Staffing, the labor agency partner of Del Mar Seafoods. "They make you feel like family, valuing people in a way that goes far beyond business. We're proud to support a company so genuinely committed to sustainability, innovation, and positive community impact."

This investment comes as part of the company's broader growth strategy, which includes process automation, expanding its product offerings, and entering new geographical markets.

"Over the last three years, we have done a lot to modernize our operations," said Carter Goetz, Chief Legal Officer of Del Mar Seafoods. "From upgrades to our IT infrastructure, to investments like the ones announced today, we are always striving to improve our capabilities so that we can continue to provide the best possible products and service for our global customer base."

As a longstanding producer and processor of California Market Squid and Northern Anchovies, Del Mar Seafoods also offers a diverse range of seafood items to support its expanding domestic presence. Additional items include Atlantic Cod, Atlantic Haddock, imported cleaned calamari, and a line of cleaned calamari sourced from the East Coast.

About Del Mar Seafoods, Inc.

Founded in 1988, Del Mar Seafoods, Inc. is a family-owned, vertically integrated seafood producer and processor based in California. With dedicated fishing partners, coastwide unloading stations, and two strategically located processing facilities, the company produces and supplies over 30 million pounds of fresh and frozen squid, anchovies, and other wild-caught seafood products to its global customer base each year. With such a diverse set of capabilities, Del Mar is able to serve customers ranging from local restaurants to multinational food service and distribution companies. Now in its third generation of leadership, the company looks to continue its commitment to quality, innovation, and service for many years to come.



