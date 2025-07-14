Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Madame Riva Walia, Founding Managing Director of the France Canada Chamber of Commerce (ON, MB), Monsieur Sanjay Tugnait, President & CEO of Fairfax Digital Services and Founding President of the Chamber, and Monsieur Martin Cloutier, Managing Partner at Forvis Mazars and President of the Chamber), the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, the Honourable Bertrand Pous, Consul General of France in Toronto, and the Honourable Jan Liggett, Mayor of Cambridge, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to close the market to honour of Bastille Day.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uz4RgwlhbMI

The France Canada Chamber of Commerce (ON, MB) is proud to celebrate Bastille Day and honor the deep and dynamic economic relationship between France and Canada. With a growing network of over 160 member companies-such as RBC, TD, Scotiabank, Chanel, L'Oréal, and Air France-the France Canada Chamber of Commerce (ON, MB) continues to foster bilateral collaboration through strategic connections, market insights, and impactful programming that supports long-term success.

This ceremony stands as a testament to the Chamber's strong commitment to promoting innovation, investment, and cross-border growth-supporting a dynamic bilateral trade relationship of over $14 billion between France and Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258799

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange