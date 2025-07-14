DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: MCR Therapies Market Set to Grow Rapidly Across the 7MM During the Forecast Period (2020-2034) with New Indications and Pipeline Advancements | DelveInsight

While the current MCR therapy market is dominated by high-value, niche indications, the emerging pipeline is positioned to expand the class into mainstream disorders. This evolution signals a potential inflection point, where MCR-targeted drugs could move from orphan exclusivity toward broader commercial and clinical relevance in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's MCR Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Obesity due to POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency, Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), Dry Eye Disease, Acquired hypothalamic obesity, Cushing's syndrome, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging MCR therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the MCR Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of MCR therapies in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Obesity due to POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency, Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), Dry Eye Disease, Acquired hypothalamic obesity, Cushing's syndrome, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS), and others.

and others. Leading MCR therapy companies, such as Palatin Technologies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel MCR therapies that can be available in the MCR therapies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel MCR therapies that can be available in the MCR therapies market in the coming years. Some of the key MCR therapies in the pipeline include PL9643, Bivamelagon (LB54640), Atumelnant (CRN04894), and others.

and others. In May 2025, Palatin Technologies presented promising Phase III MELODY-1 trial results at ARVO 2025, highlighting breakthrough symptom resolution with PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease.

presented promising Phase III MELODY-1 trial results at ARVO 2025, highlighting breakthrough symptom resolution with PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported topline results from its Phase II trial of oral MC4R agonist bivamelagon in its Q1 2025 financial update, also in May 2025.

reported topline results from its Phase II trial of oral MC4R agonist bivamelagon in its Q1 2025 financial update, also in May 2025. In February 2025, SCENESSE was found to be well tolerated across both adolescent (12-17 years) and adult patients in the CUV052 study for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), with no unexpected safety issues observed.

MCR Therapies Market Dynamics

The MCR therapies market is emerging as a promising therapeutic area, driven by advancements in understanding melanocortin receptor biology and its involvement in multiple disease pathways. MCRs, which include five distinct receptor subtypes (MC1R to MC5R), play crucial roles in regulating inflammation, energy homeostasis, pigmentation, and immune responses. Therapeutics targeting these receptors are being explored across a range of indications including autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, dermatological conditions, and ocular diseases. The unique mechanism of MCR agonists, which promote the resolution of inflammation without broad immunosuppression, is positioning them as differentiated options in the crowded anti-inflammatory therapeutics landscape.

Market growth is being propelled by a growing pipeline of both small molecule and peptide-based MCR agonists. Companies have made strides in clinical development, particularly in rare diseases such as hypoactive sexual desire disorder and congenital adrenal hyperplasia, as well as common conditions like dry eye disease and inflammatory bowel disease. Successful clinical outcomes and regulatory approvals are anticipated to expand the therapeutic footprint of MCR-targeted agents beyond niche indications. Additionally, partnerships and licensing deals are increasing, reflecting strong pharmaceutical interest in this space.

However, the MCR therapies market also faces several challenges. The complex pharmacology of MCR subtypes and their tissue-specific effects complicate the drug development process. Ensuring receptor selectivity and minimizing off-target effects remain critical hurdles, as MCRs are widely expressed in various tissues, and unintended receptor activation could lead to adverse effects. Moreover, as many MCR-targeted therapies are aimed at rare diseases, patient recruitment for clinical trials can be limited, potentially delaying development timelines. Pricing and reimbursement challenges are also expected, particularly in markets where novel therapies are often scrutinized for cost-effectiveness.

Despite these challenges, the long-term outlook for the MCR therapies market remains optimistic. Advancements in receptor biology, peptide chemistry, and drug delivery technologies are likely to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of MCR modulators. Additionally, expanding scientific interest in melanocortin pathways' role in neuroinflammation, fibrosis, and cardiometabolic diseases could open up new therapeutic opportunities. As clinical validation accumulates and real-world data supports their utility, MCR-targeted therapies may establish a meaningful niche in the broader anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory therapeutics markets.

MCR Therapies Treatment Market

Currently, three therapies targeting melanocortin receptors (MCRs) are approved: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, VYLEESI (bremelanotide) from Cosette Pharmaceuticals, and SCENESSE (afamelanotide) from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals. Together, these drugs form the present therapeutic landscape for MCR-targeted treatments across metabolic disorders, sexual dysfunction, and rare dermatological conditions.

IMCIVREE is a selective melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, indicated for chronic weight management in adults and children aged six and older with obesity caused by deficiencies in proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), or leptin receptor (LEPR). Genetic confirmation of pathogenic, likely pathogenic, or uncertain variants in these genes is required for treatment eligibility. Setmelanotide activates the MC4 receptor with much lower activity-approximately 20 times less-at the MC3 and MC1 receptors. MC4 receptors in the brain are critical for regulating appetite, satiety, and energy balance. In people with POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiencies, inadequate MC4 receptor signaling disrupts hunger control and metabolism. By stimulating MC4 receptors, setmelanotide helps normalize this pathway, reducing hunger and promoting weight loss through decreased food intake and increased energy use.

Preclinical studies further support MC4R's key role in appetite and weight regulation by setmelanotide. In contrast, the MC1 receptor primarily influences skin pigmentation by regulating melanin synthesis. Setmelanotide is also undergoing Phase II and III trials for various rare genetic and hypothalamic obesity syndromes, including Prader-Willi syndrome, hypothalamic obesity, and other disorders linked to MC4R dysfunction.

VYLEESI, another MCR agonist, is approved to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women. HSDD is characterized by persistently low sexual desire that causes significant personal distress or relationship issues and is not caused by other medical, psychiatric, or drug-related factors.

The active compound in VYLEESI, bremelanotide, activates multiple melanocortin receptor subtypes with the greatest potency at MC1R and MC4R, followed by MC3R, MC5R, and MC2R. At therapeutic doses, its effects are most relevant at MC1R and MC4R. MC4 receptors are widely distributed in the central nervous system and are believed to be involved in modulating sexual desire, although the precise mechanism by which VYLEESI improves HSDD remains unclear. MC1R activation, meanwhile, is known to stimulate melanin production in melanocytes, influencing skin pigmentation.

Key Emerging MCR Therapies and Companies

MCR therapies have a robust pipeline across MC1R-MC5R, targeting diverse indications like dry eye disease (PL9643, MC1R/MC5R) and Cushing's syndrome (Atumelnant, MC2R), reflecting broad therapeutic potential in metabolic, inflammatory, and endocrine disorders.

PL9643 is a synthetic, topically administered melanocortin receptor (MCR) agonist designed to regulate inflammation on the ocular surface by primarily activating the MC1R and MC5R receptors, which are essential for immune modulation and anti-inflammatory effects. By mimicking the action of natural melanocortins, PL9643 helps resolve inflammation without causing immunosuppression. This distinct mechanism addresses both the inflammatory and neurological aspects of dry eye disease (DED), a complex disorder impacting the tear film and ocular surface.

In October 2023, Palatin Technologies announced positive top-line results from the Phase III MELODY-1 study, where PL9643 successfully achieved its primary and several secondary endpoints in patients with moderate to severe DED. In contrast to conventional treatments like corticosteroids and cyclosporine, PL9643 represents a novel, first-in-class melanocortin-based therapeutic approach in ophthalmology.

Currently, PL9643 is in Phase III clinical development for moderate to severe dry eye disease, having demonstrated efficacy in the MELODY-1 trial by meeting its primary and secondary goals.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the MCR therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the MCR therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

MCR Therapies Overview

Melanocortin receptors (MCRs) belong to the G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) superfamily, characterized by seven transmembrane domains. Mutagenesis studies have shown that transmembrane regions one, two, three, six, and seven play key roles in ligand binding. So far, five melanocortin receptors (MC1R to MC5R) have been identified and are associated with various human diseases.

These receptors are activated by melanocortin peptides such as ACTH, a-MSH, or ?-MSH. Upon activation, melanocortin receptors typically stimulate adenylate cyclase, leading to elevated intracellular levels of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), which mediates many of the physiological effects of melanocortins. However, depending on the cell type and which melanocortin receptor is present, other signaling pathways may also be triggered by melanocortin ligands. These include pathways involving increased intracellular calcium via inositol triphosphate, calcium influx from outside the cell, MAP kinase pathways, Janus kinase/STAT signaling, and the protein kinase C pathway. The precise mechanisms through which G-protein-coupled receptors like the melanocortin receptors activate these additional pathways remain unclear, and the effects of MCR antagonists on these alternative pathways have yet to be investigated.

MCR Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The MCR therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for MCR Therapies

Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for MCR Therapies

Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for MCR Therapies

MCR Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 MCR Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Obesity due to POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiency, Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), Dry Eye Disease, Acquired hypothalamic obesity, Cushing's syndrome, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS), and others Key MCR Therapies Companies Palatin Technologies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, and others Key MCR Therapies PL9643, Bivamelagon (LB54640), Atumelnant (CRN04894), IMCIVREE, VYLEESI, SCENESSE, and others

Scope of the MCR Therapies Market Report

MCR Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: MCR Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

MCR Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies MCR Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging MCR Therapies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging MCR Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, MCR Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

