Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that, further to its May 27, 2025 and June 25, 2025 news releases, it has closed a second tranche of the its Prive Placement Financing (the "Financing"), issuing 2,500,000 $0.02 flow-through units, ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of 1 flow-through common share and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrants, each full warrant being exercisable at $0.05 for 3 years from the date of issue, and 500,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units"), each NFT Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.05 for 3 years from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of $60,000.

Further, the Company has requested TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval to extend the Financing for 30 days, to August 11, 2025.

In connection with the private placement, the company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the FT units will be used for exploration on the company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties, including target generation through prospecting on the company's Ogden project, and the company will ensure that such Canadian exploration expenses qualify as a flow-through mining expenditure for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

