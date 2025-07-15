Corpay has launched Corpay Complete in the UK.

The new, all-in-one platform already live in the US and now tailored for UK businesses unifies Accounts Payable, FX, expenses, and payments to reduce risk, cost, and complexity.

The launch comes as UK CFOs cite cost control as 2025's top priority yet fragmented systems and manual finance processes remain widespread.

Corpay, the global S&P500 corporate payments company trusted by hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide, has launched Corpay Complete in the UK, a powerful, all-in-one platform designed to streamline finance operations, automate payments, and deliver real-time control over costs. Already trusted by finance teams across the US, the platform has been adapted for the complexity of UK finance, and unifies account payable processes workflow, expense management oversight, and domestic international payments. With expert local support and a human-first approach, Corpay Complete turns cutting-edge technology into a true finance partnership.

The launch comes as recent data highlights that UK finance leaders are under growing pressure to do more with less less resource, less time, less budget. According to Deloitte, 63% of UK CFOs now rank cost control as their highest business priority. In addition, just 36% of UK CFOs say that they have real-time visibility over their cash flow, while one in three UK businesses has fallen victim to invoice fraud often due to manual processes and weak controls.

This is echoed globally as, more than half of finance professionals are still spending over 10 hours per week processing invoices. Yet despite the time drain, only 5% of finance teams are fully automated, according to the Institution of Financial Operations Leadership's 2024 member survey which includes responses from UK-based CFOs. The result is a clear disconnect between day-to-day workload and digital maturity. Fragmented systems make it worse, with 67% of global CFOs saying that disconnected tools are a barrier to meaningful automation and cost efficiency.

Built to meet the demands of modern finance teams, Corpay Complete helps UK businesses save time, cut costs, and take control over fragmented finance operations, by unifying accounts payable processes workflow, expense management and both domestic international payments into one intelligent platform.

With the ability to integrate with existing accounting software and ERP systems, Corpay Complete automates and digitises the entire finance lifecycle from supplier onboarding and purchase order creation to invoice capture, receipt matching, expense management and payment approvals. With customisable approval flows and a mobile-first interface, the platform eliminates administrative friction, reduces the risk of errors and fraud, and frees finance teams to focus on strategic priorities. By accelerating approvals, businesses can strengthen supplier relationships and take advantage of early payment discounts to improve working capital.

The platform also enhances corporate spend control through integrated card programmes for travel entertainment and purchasing spend and secure, single-use virtual cards**, helping reduce leakage and unlock potential cashback of up to 1%* on eligible payments. For organisations with international payment needs, Corpay's market-leading FX capabilities enable fast, transparent cross-border payments to over 200 countries in 145 currencies delivered with competitive exchange rates and no hidden fees.

Corpay Complete provides finance leaders with the clarity and oversight they need, with a single platform to track, approve, and manage payments in real time whether at their desk or on the move via the Corpay mobile app.

Speaking on the launch of Corpay Complete, Alan King, Group President at Corpay, said "Corpay has been at the forefront of business payments in the US and globally supporting thousands of businesses with smart, scalable finance solutions. Now, we're extending that expertise to the UK with Corpay Complete, our all-in-one platform built specifically for today's finance leaders."

King added: "The timing couldn't be more critical. Between the acceleration of digitisation, the rise of embedded finance, and widening skills gaps in finance teams, UK businesses are under growing pressure to do more with less. Corpay Complete is purpose-built to give greater control and real-time visibility to financial controllers a solution that unifies accounts payable, FX, and expenses, helping finance teams work smarter, move faster, and manage risk with confidence."

Corpay supports over 800,000 corporate clients worldwide, processing $320 billion in payments annually on their behalf, and providing them with over $700 million in rebates on their business spend. As one of the largest FX providers in the UK, Corpay Cross Border Solutions also trades more than $320 billion in foreign exchange each year giving businesses access to much more competitive rates than those offered by mainstream banks all processed via a trusted global payment infrastructure. The launch of Corpay Complete in the UK marks a major step towards helping companies simplify their finance operations and payments execution bringing together fragmented and complex processes into a single, intelligent and automated platform that takes advantage of Corpay's global payments FX expertise.

Recognised by Forbes as one of the world's most innovative companies and by TIME as one of the world's best, Corpay brings entrepreneurial energy, proven scale, and deep industry expertise to the global payments space. With a track record of simplifying complex payment processes for businesses worldwide, Corpay is now setting its sights on transforming the way UK finance teams operate starting with Corpay Complete.

For more information about Corpay Complete, visit: https://www.corpay.com/corpay-complete

Rebates terms conditions subject to agreed card-based volumes on monthly spend. Level of rebate for illustration purposes only and rate paid will depend on monthly spend.

** estimated delivery Q4 2025

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (like fuelling and parking), travel expenses (like hotel bookings) and payables (like paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less.

Corpay Payments made easy.

'Corpay' and 'Corpay Complete' are trading names of Allstar Business Solutions Limited. Payment services provided by Allstar Business Solutions, Canberra House, Lydiard Fields, Swindon, Wiltshire, SN5 8UB, Registration Number 2631112 GB. Allstar Business Solutions is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money.

Regulations 2011 (register reference 900470) for the issuing of electronic money and the provision of payment services.

'Cambridge Global Payment' and 'AFEX' are trading names that may be used for the international payment solutions and risk management solutions provided by certain affiliated entities using the brand 'Corpay'. International payment solutions are provided in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (UK) Ltd.

To learn more visit www.corpay.com

