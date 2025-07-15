ANTI-PHISHING WORKING GROUP: APWG 2025 Cybercrime Research Conference Extends Submission Deadline to July 29

Pre-Eminent Cybercrime Conference Examines Cyber-Physical Cybercrimes and the Role of AI Innovation in Cybercrime

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Chairs of the APWG's 20th annual Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime 2025) announced today that the conference would extend its deadline for peer-review submissions to July 29, responding to a number of requests from its worldwide community of cybercrime research investigators.

APWG 2025 Cybercrimes Only AI and Crimebots Can Dream Of



APWG eCrime 2025 welcomes the dawn of this keystone conference's third decade at the cybercrime frontier by expanding the symposium's scope from cyber (digital) crimes to include those manifesting abuse of physical spaces, commercial enterprises, scientific or military facilities, roadways, critical infrastructure and devices (e.g., IoT, electro-mechanical controllers, sensors, etc.).

IMPORTANT DATES:

Full Paper registration / submission due: July 29

Notification of acceptance: Sept. 9

Conference: Nov. 4-7

Camera-ready paper due: Nov. 30

The 2025 APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime) at San Diego (Nov. 4-7) will be receiving the wisdom and insights of industrial titans, industrial and academic researchers, national governments, multilateral organizations and cyber cops from around the world who are holding the line against the scourge of cybercrime today.

Full details for submitting investigators are here: https://apwg.org/event/ecrime2025. Peer-reviewed submissions are lodged here: ecrime2025.hotcrp.com. For peer-reviewed paper submissions in 2025, please register an account, then use the "New Submission" option at https://ecrime2025.hotcrp.com/.

APWG eCrime 2025 San Diego also solicits industrial laboratory research submissions for its General Sessions during the symposium. The deadline for General Session presentation proposals is Sept. 15 and can be submitted to ecrime2025@apwg.org.

SUBMISSION TOPICS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Artificial Intelligence as criminal co-conspirator - and as defensive collaborator

Addressing challenges of cybercrime's increasing complexity (e.g., digital infrastructures, crime-fighting/forensic techniques, and the structure of the crimes themselves)

Detecting and/or mitigating eCrime (e.g., online fraud, malware, phishing, ransomware, etc.)

Behavioral and psychosocial aspects of cybercrime victimization - and prevention

Measuring and modeling of cybercrime

Economics of cybercrime

Cybercrime payload delivery strategies and countermeasures (e.g., spam, mobile apps, social engineering, etc.)

Public Policy and Law for cybercrime

Cryptocurrency and related cybercrimes - and forensic tools and techniques for cryptocurrency-related cybercrimes

Case studies of current cybercrime attack methods, (e.g., phishing, malware, rogue antivirus programs, pharming, crimeware, botnets, and emerging techniques)

Detecting/preventing abuse of internet infrastructure to neutralize cybercrimes

Detecting/isolating cybercrime gangs' and attendant money-laundering enterprises

Cybercrime's evolution in specific verticals (e.g., financial services, e-commerce, health, energy & supplies)

Cybercriminal cloaking techniques - and counter-cloaking tools and approaches

Design and evaluation of UI/UXs to neutralize fraud and enhance user security

AUTHORS' GUIDANCE

eCrime has adopted the IEEE publication format. Submissions should be in English, in PDF format with all fonts embedded, and formatted using the IEEE conference template, which can be found at https://www.ieee.org/conferences_events/conferences/publishing/templates.html.

Authors of accepted papers must present them and register at the event.

For paper submissions, use the New Submission option at https://ecrime2025.hotcrp.com.

