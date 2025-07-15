Protolis Limited: Exciting news: Prototech Asia is becoming Protolis - Discover our new name and website

HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce an important change: Prototech Asia is now Protolis. This transition marks the beginning of a new phase in our journey, reflecting our evolution and commitment to high-quality prototyping and low-volume manufacturing, particularly for plastic and metal parts. This new name also reflects our ambition to expand internationally while strengthening our partnerships with clients and collaborators.

Our new website: A complete resource for you

Along with the name change, we are proud to launch our new website, for clearer navigation and easier access to key resources. Here's what you'll find on our new site:

Complete project management guide: Learn how to reduce lead times, understand pricing, and get a comprehensive overview of your project with our detailed guide. Tips for reducing cost and streamlining production.

Comprehensive technology database: Access detailed information about our technologies, including 3D printing (FDM, SLA, SLS) , CNC machining , vacuum casting , compression molding , sheet metal fabrication , and extrusion . Each technology is explained in detail to help you make the best choice for your project.

Specialized FAQ section: Find answers to your specific questions about materials, finishes, and processes.

Complete material and finishing catalog: Explore our database of available materials and finishes to help you make the best choices for your prototypes.

Inspiring case studies: Browse through our case studies to see how we have helped clients bring their ideas to life.

Resource section: Insights on design, optimization, and best practices.

Why choose Protolis?

Protolis continues to offer low-volume manufacturing and rapid prototyping solutions with cutting-edge technologies. We are here to support you at every stage of your project, from prototype design to small-series production, ensuring optimized lead times and cost efficiency.

Our core values - quality, innovation, customer service, and expertise in rapid prototyping and small-series production - remain unchanged. We are committed to continuing to offer the best services for producing plastic and metal parts for medical, automotive, and other advanced industries.

We thank you for your continued trust and look forward to working with you under our new identity, Protolis.

Visit our new website here: https://www.protolis.com/

