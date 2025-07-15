IXOPAY Surges Past 500 Certified Adapters, Solidifies Leadership in Enterprise-Grade Payment Orchestration

With 200 PSPs and 300 payment methods, IXOPAY is unlocking faster global expansion, improved approval rates, and full-stack control for enterprise merchants.

LEHI, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / As global commerce accelerates, enterprise merchants are hitting a wall - their legacy payment stacks weren't built for the scale, complexity, or speed modern commerce demands. To stay competitive, merchants need infrastructure that adapts across markets, providers, and payment methods without costly rewrites or vendor lock-in.

IXOPAY , a global leader in enterprise-grade payment orchestration, is addressing that challenge head-on with the announcement it has reached 500 certified adapters, connecting 200 payment service providers (PSPs) and 300 payment methods through a single, vendor-agnostic API.

Payment orchestration is rapidly emerging as vital infrastructure for modern payments, and its effectiveness depends on the scale and breadth of the adapter ecosystem. IXOPAY's industry-leading global adapter network eliminates processor lock-in, accelerates integrations, and enables seamless expansion into international markets. As businesses modernize their payment stacks, IXOPAY turns infrastructure into a strategic advantage.

"You can't scale globally without reliable, enterprise-ready connections," said Brady Harris, CEO of IXOPAY. "Our 500 certified adapters form the foundation for real orchestration, enabling merchants to enter new markets faster, adapt to change, and take full control of their payment strategy. This is what modern payment infrastructure looks like."

IXOPAY's modular, vendor-neutral platform serves as the strategic control layer for enterprise-grade payments. Merchants can route transactions across providers, geographies, and methods through a single unified orchestration layer - supported by advanced lifecycle tools like smart routing, tokenization, 3DS, reconciliation, and real-time failover.

With hundreds of certified adapters and pre-integrated services, IXOPAY enables low- and no-code connections to PSPs, APMs, and third-party tools such as fraud prevention, identity verification, and dunning. This unified approach accelerates deployment, improves approval rates, simplifies compliance, and gives merchants the flexibility to scale globally with ease.

"We require flexibility, scalability, and speed - and IXOPAY provides a solid foundation for all three," said Clemens Leitner, CEO of DIMOCO. "Our needs have evolved over time and the platform has adapted, which enables us to scale and integrate a wide range of payment methods."

IXOPAY has orchestrated more than $40 billion in payments, helping customers across 30+ countries expand faster and operate with greater control through its certified adapter network. As global commerce shifts toward adaptive, API-first infrastructure, IXOPAY is expanding its ecosystem and capabilities to meet growing merchant demand.

"Payments are becoming more global, more complex and more strategic," said Jordan McKee, Research Director, Fintech, 451 Research S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As merchants increasingly pursue multi-processor strategies to gain flexibility and improve performance, payment orchestration has quickly become one of the most prolific and important merchant acceptance trends of the past half decade."*

Resilience, flexibility, and speed are no longer tradeoffs - they're requirements. IXOPAY's platform is built to instantly reroute during outages, scale seamlessly with demand, and adapt to complex regulatory and geographic conditions. Learn more in IXOPAY's latest whitepaper: https://www.ixopay.com/whitepapers/the-payment-orchestration-advantage-how-connectivity-fuels-scalable-commerce

To explore IXOPAY's adapter catalog or request a tailored orchestration demo, visit https://www.ixopay.com/products/payment-orchestration/connectivity .

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the enterprise-grade global payment orchestration platform for businesses that demand scale, flexibility, and control. Orchestrating more than $40 billion in payments for customers across 30+ countries, IXOPAY combines one of the industry's most extensive adapter ecosystems with smart routing, tokenization, and full lifecycle tools, all through a single, vendor-agnostic API. By eliminating complexity and processor lock-in, IXOPAY turns payment infrastructure into a strategic advantage - enabling faster integrations, higher approval rates, and seamless expansion into new markets. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .



