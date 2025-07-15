

Saint Bella Inc., the company behind the flagship ultra-premium postpartum care brand SAINT BELLA, announced its expansion into the U.S. market. The brand will offer its signature personalized postpartum care services within two iconic properties: the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Southern California and the exclusive Baccarat Hotel New York, redefining modern postpartum care. Following a successful expansion in Asia, Saint Bella will now offer its unique postpartum care services in Western countries, which infuse Eastern wisdom and traditional care wrapped around international QC and service standards at premier postpartum centers. This expansion marks Saint Bella's ambition into the North American market, with a mission to provide families in the United States with humanized service and expertise of Chinese-style postpartum care. Saint Bella's Solution for Challenges in the North American Market According to market research firm Nova One Advisor, the U.S. postpartum care market was valued at approximately $220 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 13.2% over the next decade. As reported by U.S. media, this growth is fueled in part by the rising Asian population and growing cultural integration, which have brought increased awareness of the traditional Eastern practice of "Zuo Yuezi" (postpartum care) among American families. As a leader in the Asian postpartum care industry, Saint Bella leverages a light-asset operational model that integrates luxury hotel standards with specialized postpartum services. This unique approach combines the premium amenities of high-end hospitality with expert care tailored to the U.S. healthcare system's growing demand for postpartum recovery, lactation consulting, and mental health support. Saint Bella's North American expansion on both the East and West Coasts is driven by a strategy that prioritizes brand alignment, restorative environments, medical integration, and customer convenience - offering comprehensive care for a diverse range of new mothers and families. Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, California: Coastal Serenity and Ocean Views Perched atop a 150-foot oceanfront cliff in Dana Point, the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club offers unparalleled Pacific Ocean views and an array of high-end amenities. The hotel spans 175 acres and features a private beach club, multiple swimming pools, a golf course, a luxurious spa, and fitness center, creating an exclusive recreational experience for families. The hotel's interior embraces a relaxed coastal aesthetic, with private balconies offering serene views of the garden pool and Pacific Ocean. For its postpartum services, Saint Bella has curated three tiers of rooms - each featuring spacious layouts, smart home integration, and internationally recognized baby care products - to ensure maximum comfort and convenience for new mothers. The hotel's prime location further enhances its appeal, offering both medical and lifestyle accessibility. Leading medical institutions such as St. Joseph Hospital and Hoag Memorial Hospital are within a 20-minute drive for urgent care needs, while nearby shopping destinations like South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island provide easy access to essentials. This thoughtful combination of luxury, care, and convenience makes it an ideal setting for postpartum recovery. Baccarat Hotel New York: Stylish Choice for Urban Elites Baccarat Hotel New York is the first hotel and global flagship of the more than quarter-century-old Baccarat crystal brand. The hotel is among one of the first U.S. hotels to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Key distinction and situated directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping. Saint Bella provides postpartum care in spacious suites with floor-to-ceiling windows. These rooms are thoughtfully designed with separate spaces for rest and activity, supporting the unique recovery needs of both mother and baby while encouraging meaningful family interactions. Each suite is equipped with multi-functional control panels, intelligent blackout systems for restful sleep, independent climate controls, and a curated selection of internationally recognized baby products - creating a comfortable, tech-enabled environment for postpartum care. Notably, Baccarat Hotel New York is a pet-friendly property, offering facilities and services that accommodate families with pets. This thoughtful feature supports new mothers by allowing them to keep their pets nearby or easily arrange care during the postpartum period.

To reserve Saint Bella's signature personalized postpartum care services at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club or Baccarat Hotel New York, please contact +1-949-978-6186 or visit https://www.saintbella.com/ Saint Bella's Brand Advantages: Infusion of Science and Art As the first Chinese postpartum care brand to successfully expand overseas, Saint Bella draws on its proven operational model developed in China to deliver tailored care solutions that meet the needs of local markets. Since its founding in 2017, Saint Bella has established centers in prime locations across 12 major cities - including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen - and has partnered with world-renowned luxury hotels such as the Waldorf Astoria, Four Seasons, and Rosewood to elevate the postpartum care experience. Saint Bella's newly established centers in North America embrace the "Attachment Parenting" philosophy advocated by Dr. William Sears, offering dedicated postpartum care through a personalized, 24-hour support system. Each mother is paired with a highly trained caregiver who has undergone extensive screening and professional training, mastering hundreds of skills across maternal and newborn care to ensure the highest standards of safety, comfort, and individual attention. Saint Bella's postpartum nutrition program blends the Eastern concept of "Food and Medicine Homology" with Western culinary sensibilities. Guided by the dietary philosophy of its affiliated brand GuangHeTang - "Detoxify - Regulate - Nourish - Replenish" - the program is co-developed by Traditional Chinese Medicine doctors, certified nutritionists, and hotel chefs. The result is a menu that fulfills breastfeeding mothers' nutritional needs while also aligning with North American preferences for health-conscious and flavorful cuisine. To meet mothers' physical recovery goals, Saint Bella will introduce its proprietary postpartum body care brand, "S Treatment Beauty," to the U.S. market. This program combines advanced therapeutic equipment with professional massage techniques to develop individualized postpartum recovery plans, helping mothers regain their pre-pregnancy form with grace and scientific precision. Beyond physical well-being, Saint Bella also emphasizes emotional recovery. Through its signature "Art Therapy" initiative, mothers are invited to participate in a variety of creative activities that promote emotional release, mental well-being, and mother-infant bonding - blending scientific care with holistic healing. The launch of Saint Bella in the United States not only marks a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion but also brings traditional Chinese postpartum care culture to an international audience. This successful practice of "Chinese core + localized innovation" sets a new benchmark for the internationalization of the postpartum care industry and reinforces Saint Bella's role as a global pioneer in premium maternal wellness. About SAINT BELLA Inc.: SAINT BELLA Inc. (Saint Bella) was founded in 2017, with the initial vision to reshape the family care industry. By pioneering the standardization, specialization, customization, and digitalization of family care services and products, Saint Bella has become a leading comprehensive family care group in Asia. The group brands include Saint Bella, Baby Bella, Bella Isla and GuangHeTang, providing services that cover mother and baby care, home childcare, and related food products, with nearly 100 self-operated stores and managed stores worldwide. Its service network covers major first- and second-tier cities in China, as well as Singapore, the United States, and other places, dedicated to allowing families around the world to experience the unique charm and wisdom of traditional Chinese-style care. EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMER SERVICE USA +1-949-978-6186 China +86 400-106-1080 For more information, visit: saintbella.com Instagram: @saintbella.official 15/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

