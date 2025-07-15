



















HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG'), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, is reshaping the digital payment landscape through disruptive innovation, powering Hong Kong's digital transformation and smart city development. In June 2025, PCG's digital payment acceptance business, Yedpay, collaborated with Big Boss Taxi, a taxi fleet operator to introduce a wide range of digital payment options including Octopus, revolutionizing taxi payment experience and ushering the transportation sector into a new digital era. In addition, Yedpay's solutions empowered Hong Kong's first floating bar, STAY BAR, to break away from traditional business models, significantly enhancing customer experience and driving revenue growth. In June, PCG and its member, BBMSL, celebrated their relocation to a new office, marking a new chapter in the Group's development. With innovation at its core, PCG is transforming Hong Kong's payment ecosystem, guiding industries to embrace the digital era and paving the way for a brighter future as a smart city.Yedpay collaborates with Big Boss Taxi to promote cashless taxi paymentsAs an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes, Yedpay delivers tailored digital payment solutions for diverse industries. Octopus Holdings Limited recently announced a partnership with Big Boss Taxi to launch a comprehensive taxi ecosystem solution that integrates ride-hailing, digital payments, and more. PCG, in collaboration with Big Boss Taxi, integrated POS terminals with taxi meters to support multiple payment methods, including Octopus, credit cards, and e-wallets, enabling seamless and efficient taxi payments for passengers. Big Boss Taxi will launch full services in July, offering passengers a frictionless ride experience powered by cashless payments.Digital payments fuel revenue growth for local barBeyond its collaboration with local taxi fleet operator, Yedpay assisted STAY BAR, Hong Kong's first floating bar, seize the trend of digital consumption, thereby attracting more tourists and local customers and contributing to continuous revenue growth. By supporting over 21 payment methods, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and credit cards, Yedpay enabled STAY BAR to deliver seamless and convenient checkout experience for a diverse clientele. With transparent pricing and prompt customer support, Yedpay further enhanced STAY BAR's operational efficiency. Committed to advancing a cashless society, Yedpay provides flexible and innovative payment solutions that support sectors such as transportation, food and beverage, and retail, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experiences, and stimulating local spending amid sluggish consumption.Video link: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/19Lj6ZYPFp/New office: a milestone for innovation and growthIn June, PCG and its member BBMSL hosted a new office warming party, celebrating the successful relocation and fostering stronger connections among staff members. The new office not only enhances the working environment but also injects vitality into the Group's innovation and collaboration efforts. PCG extends its gratitude for the support from all sectors and remains committed to delivering innovative payment solutions to more merchants, thereby advancing Hong Kong's development as a smart city.PCG New Address:Suites 601-2 & 10-14, 6/F, North Tower, World Finance Centre, 19 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong KongAbout Payment Cards Group ('PCG')The Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG') is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia's 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For more information, please visit PCG's website: https://www.yedpay.com/en/For media enquiries, please contact:AJA (IR and Communications)Avy YuTel: (852) 9500 4443Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / info@ajacapital.com.hkSource: The Payment Cards Group Limited (PCG)Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.