Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Imagen Network, the AI-powered decentralized social platform, has integrated RLUSD-the newly launched stablecoin by Ripple Labs-as part of its growing modular payment infrastructure for creators. This integration provides stable, low-friction pathways for engagement rewards, premium content, and governance incentives across the platform's multichain ecosystem.

By adopting RLUSD, Imagen enables creators and communities to transact without volatility while maintaining on-chain transparency. RLUSD can now be used across Imagen's social nodes to fund dynamic engagement tools, unlock creator-based features, and manage microtransactions tied to AI-generated content, adaptive feeds, and personalization services.

The move also empowers node operators to set tiered access and community support systems with stable pricing, improving long-term value consistency for their followers. Combined with Imagen's multichain architecture on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, RLUSD integration ensures that creators, fans, and developers can interact smoothly-regardless of network or location.

With this stablecoin enhancement, Imagen Network continues to expand its Web3 social toolkit, offering a creator-first infrastructure where engagement, identity, and ownership are supported by efficient, intelligent financial rails.

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure. The organization invests in high-impact projects that prioritize decentralization, transparency, and community empowerment. KaJ Labs supports platforms like Imagen Network to build intelligent, user-owned ecosystems that redefine digital experiences.

