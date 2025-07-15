Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
15.07.2025 07:06 Uhr
APEX Industrial Services: APEX New Brand Reinforces Role as the Kingdom's Industrial Champion

As the industrial services market in Saudi Arabia experiences unprecedented growth, APEX is poised to emerge as a local champion.

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX, formerly known as AUJAN Industrial Supplies & Services, announced the launch of its new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its 45-year journey as a leading industrial services provider in Saudi Arabia.

APEX Industrial Services Logo

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rami Qasem, CEO of APEX said; "Our rebranding is not just a change in name; it represents our commitment to innovation, quality, safety, and operational excellence". He continued, "Through strategic acquisitions of niche market leaders we continue to build on our unique industrial services platform, enhancing client value providing tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market."

As the industrial services market in Saudi Arabia experiences unprecedented growth, driven by significant investments in the petrochemical and oil and gas sectors, APEX is poised to emerge as a local champion, delivering a service experience previously not available in the market.

Part of the Energy Capital Group (ECG), APEX was conceived to enhance the Kingdom's industrial infrastructure and support national energy and utility initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Executed through ECG

"APEX is a vital partner in industrial excellence, empowering the growth and sustainability of the region's critical industries," stated Mr. Ali Abdulaziz Alturki, Managing Partner of Energy Capital Group (ECG). He added: "Their commitment to quality, safety, sustainability and client satisfaction aligns with our vision for a sustainable energy future in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

For more information about APEX visit www.apexservice.com

About APEX

APEX Industrial Services is a leading partner in Saudi Arabia's industrial sector, offering comprehensive, world-class service solutions that enhance operational efficiency and promote sustainability for top players in the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Power & Water, and Metals & Mining industries.

Established in 1977, APEX brings together industry-leading expertise across niche solutions & services, including Turbines & Steam Boilers, Turnarounds, Inspection & Calibration, Automation & Control, Specialized O&M and Integrated Maintenance Programs, Technology Integration, Fire and Safety, and more, delivering end-to-end support across the complete asset lifecycle-from acquisition to decommissioning.

Contact:

Marwan Bajjali
+973 34306044
marwan.bajjali@apexservice.com

Rehman Ali Shaikh
rehmanali.shaikh@apexservice.com
+966 581349978

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730733/APEX_Industrial_Services_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apex-new-brand-reinforces-role-as-the-kingdoms-industrial-champion-302504632.html

