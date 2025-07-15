China International Supply Chain Expo: The 3rd CISCE to Kick Off in Beijing: Spotlighting Full-Chain Development

BEIJING, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rdChina International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will take place from July 16-20, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. Organized across six priority areas-Advanced Manufacturing, Green Agriculture, Digital Technology, Healthy Life, Smart Vehicles, and Clean Energy-as well as a dedicated Supply Chain Services zone, the 3rd CISCE will highlight current developments in global manufacturing and related industries. The event underscores the role of next-generation productive forces in shaping industrial transformation and reinforcing international competitiveness. This year's expo aims to promote deeper engagement between Chinese and international enterprises to foster a more integrated and forward-looking industrial ecosystem.

CISCE 2025 will debut two new exhibition zones for the first time: the CISCE Launch zone, dedicated to showcasing exhibitors' latest products, technologies, processes and application scenarios; and the Innovation Chain zone, where 14 participating organizations will demonstrate the complete innovation transformation chain through three key modules-"Policy Support", "Platform Enablement" and "Service Coordination", presenting the full-cycle innovation process from basic research and technological development to industrial application and market response.

In its third year, the CISCE will feature broad international representation and a strong emphasis on innovation, with 651 companies and institutions from 75 countries and regions and international organizations (including UN agencies) exhibiting at the event. To date, 170 overseas delegations have confirmed to take part in business matchmaking. Over 65% of participants are from Fortune 500 companies or industry leaders, while total exhibitor engagement-including 500 supply chain affiliates-is projected to reach 1,200. The expo is expected to welcome over 200,000 professional visitors.

The 3rd CISCE will serve as a global forum for exploring trends in industrial and supply chain development, advancing innovation, and expanding international cooperation. Business leaders, policymakers, and media outlets worldwide are invited to attend this flagship supply chain event in Beijing.

