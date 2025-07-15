Synendos Therapeutics AG: Topflight Pharma Development Veteran Joins Synendos

Dr. George Garibaldi is named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as Synendos transitions from Phase 1 into Phase 2 of its clinical development strategy

BASEL, Switzerland, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synendos Therapeutics ("Synendos"), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, announced today that it has named Dr. George Garibaldi, CMO. This appointment is particularly timely as the company moves towards Phase 2 clinical development of its lead drug asset SYT-510.

Synendos CEO, Andrea Chicca said, "It's tremendous that Synendos can attract this calibre of talent and experience. George offers a nuanced clinical perspective on the urgent needs of the patients we are looking to help, combined with specific expertise in advancing transformative neuroscience therapies from concept to clinical adoption."

Dr. George Garibaldi is a psychiatrist and neuroscientist with more than 30 years of experience leading global clinical development programs in CNS disorders. His career spans leadership roles at Roche, Novartis and Janssen, where he oversaw the development of breakthrough treatments including Ocrevus® for primary progressive and relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis and Exelon® for Alzheimer's disease and Lewi body dementia. As co-founder of Noema Pharma, he spearheaded the in-licensing and advancement of shelved CNS assets, securing major venture funding and progressing them through pivotal clinical trials. Known for his strong beliefs in empowering patients, Dr. Garibaldi has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and has developed widely used clinician- and patient-reported outcome measures. He is a founder and past president of the International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology and is recognized by peers as a collaborative, strategic leader dedicated to advancing mental health and neuroscience therapeutics.

"Mental health and brain health have for far too long been underserved by traditional drug development models," said Dr. Garibaldi. "Synendos is combining the pursuit of an innovative target with a commitment to rethinking how we design trials, measure outcomes and prioritize patient function. It's this willingness to be ahead of the curve with therapeutic innovation and a genuine patient focus that made me want to be part of the company." He added, "Society today recognizes that there is no health without mental health. We have the rare opportunity to chart our own path here. I am eager to lead this transformation and help this exceptional team advance the next generation of brain therapies that could truly change the lives of patients."



About Synendos

Synendos is a clinical-stage, neuroscience company developing potentially breakthrough therapies for neuropsychiatric and other CNS disorders such as anxiety disorders, PTSD and other indications. We utilise the modulation of a new drug target in the endocannabinoid system

For more information please contact:

Synendos Therapeutics AG

Simon Russell

simon.russell@synendos.com

+41 79 138 5840

O Public Relations GmbH

O'Patrick Wilson

o@os-pr.com

+41 78 888 4332

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d986235-84e9-4419-9ffa-253c1f1bb2e8