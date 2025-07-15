Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Services Market Projected to Reach USD 171.77 Billion by 2030, Growing at 13.24% CAGR: MarkNtel Advisors (Top Companies - Semrush Holdings Inc., Ahrefs Pte Ltd., Moz Group LLC)

NEW DELHI , July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global SEO (Search Engine Optimization) services Market is on a strong growth trajectory, estimated at approximately USD 81.46 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 171.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.24% between 2025 and 2030, according to MarkNtel Advisors. This growth is fueled by increasing digital transformation and the rapid rise of e-commerce.

A major contributor to this expansion is the rising demand for specialized SEO service providers. These companies offer a variety of services-such as on-page optimization, technical SEO, and professional solutions-designed to improve a brand's online visibility. SEO firms are also putting greater emphasis on user intent and leveraging advanced tools like Google's large language models and semantic analysis to boost search performance.

E-commerce businesses are increasingly partnering with top SEO agencies to refine their digital strategies and attract more web traffic. Managed SEO services are gaining traction as well, offering end-to-end solutions for businesses aiming to climb the search engine rankings. The growing use of AI in these services is transforming how SEO is approached, making it more effective and results-driven.

Still, the industry faces challenges-including the rising cost of SEO tools and constant algorithm updates from search engines like Google. As noted in the report titled 'Global Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Services Market Analysis, 2025,' these hurdles could affect the overall pace of growth in the sector."

Global Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Services Market Insights

1.) Based Type of Entity: Agencies Segment Lead with a 55% SEO Services Market Share

SEO agencies currently dominate the market, holding a 55% share due to their high employer engagement, which outpaces that of freelancers. This increased demand for SEO services allows agencies to manage more clients simultaneously, leading to greater earnings-over USD 2,000 per client monthly compared to about USD 1,500 for freelancers. Additionally, agencies have the infrastructure to handle multiple projects at once, further boosting market growth. These elements clearly demonstrate the significant advantage of agency-provided SEO services in the industry.

2.) Based on Organization Size: Large Enterprises Segment Hold 55% of Search Engine Optimization Services Industry Share

Large enterprises hold about 60% of the SEO services market, thanks to their larger budgets and access to advanced tools and expert professionals. Their strong brand presence allows them to adopt cutting-edge technologies and automation to improve performance. Tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Walmart, and Alibaba invest billions annually in SEO to stay ahead of competitors. As a result, these companies lead in leveraging SEO to enhance their digital visibility, drive traffic, and sustain long-term growth.

3.) North America's Dominance in the SEO Services Global Market

North America leads the SEO services market, accounting for over 38% of the share. This dominance is due to a high concentration of businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico that prioritize digital marketing and SEO strategies. The region also benefits from the highest internet penetration and smartphone usage, driving the shift towards digitalization. Additionally, with a vast number of SEO professionals, North America plays a crucial role in the ongoing growth and expansion of the SEO services industry.

Competitive Landscape: Leading SEO Service Company/Providers

Semrush Holdings Inc.

Ahrefs Pte Ltd.

Moz Group LLC

Screaming Frog Ltd.

Yoast BV

Surfer SEO Sp. z o.o.

Webflow Inc.

BrightEdge Technologies Inc.

Conductor LLC

SpyFu Inc.

WebFX Inc.

Ignite Visibility LLC

iCONQUER Ltd.

Mangools s.r.o.

Loopex Digital

Others

For businesses and stakeholders interested in understanding the competitive landscape and potential partnerships, the in-depth insights provided in the forthcoming report will be invaluable.

Opportunity Ahead -

The surge in digitalization worldwide is creating significant growth opportunities for the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services industry, bolstered by supportive government initiatives. Countries like India, China, the U.S., and Germany are implementing policies and making investments to enhance their digital sectors. For example, India's National Broadband Mission 2.0 aims to connect 270,000 villages to optical fibers, targeting a 60% adoption rate from rural households. Additionally, Australia's Digital Economy Strategy 2030 invests around USD 800 million to assist small and medium businesses, while Germany's Digital Strategy (2025) focuses on advancing smart services. These initiatives are collectively elevating digitalization and expanding the SEO services market globally.

