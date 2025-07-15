Conceived for industrial applications, the novel heat pumps can reportedly deliver hot water at 65 C from -10 C up to 35 C of external air, and hot water at 55 C down to -20 C of external air. Their coefficient of performance reaches up to 3. 47. Italian heat pump manufacturer Rhoss has launched a new reversible heat pump system for heating and cooling applications in commercial and industrial buildings. The company said the WinPACK ECO HT65 system is available in two models: the T Version, which is designed for high performance and energy optimization; and the "super silent" Q Version, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...