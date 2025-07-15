Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
AiMOGA Robotics: AiMOGA Signals Market Readiness with Global Humanoid Robot Partnership

BEIJING, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AiMOGA, in collaboration with Chery Auto Group, successfully hosted its first Partnership Conference at the Beijing Capital International Convention Center. The event attracted over 3,000 automotive dealers and marked a key milestone in AiMOGA's effort to scale its humanoid robot retail solutions globally.

Showcasing AiMOGA's core strengths - from technology to service solutions

Automotive + Humanoid Robots: A Global Tech Shift in Motion

Across the globe, automakers are accelerating investments in embodied AI. The convergence of "Automotive + Humanoid Robots" is emerging as a strategic lever for next-generation intelligent service transformation. Leading OEMs such as Tesla, Toyota, and XPENG have announced their own plans. Forecasts suggest the humanoid robotics market will exceed €50 billion by 2035.

In April 2025, AiMOGA became the first project of its kind in China to deploy humanoid robots at scale-delivering 220 units worldwide. These robots integrate Chery's autonomous driving and smart cockpit systems with AiMOGA's proprietary large model, CheryGPT. The result: stable mobility, mult-modal understanding, and commercial-ready interaction.

From Trial to Deployment: Real-World Impact in Automotive Dealership

AiMOGA robots are already live in automotive dealerships, greeting visitors, introducing models, and supporting customer inquiries with six-directional walk-around demonstrations. In trials, they have proven to increase lead conversion and reduce front-desk workload.

The first humanoid robot, "Mornine," already deployed in Malaysia and Hong Kong, illustrates AiMOGA's global readiness. Its success supports plans for broader rollout in international markets.

Commercial Model Gains Momentum

More than 3,000 dealerships and retail partners attended the Beijing conference. Attendees engaged with live demonstrations and business case presentations showing how humanoid robots enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

AiMOGA's "smart showroom companion" concept was well received, with dealers seeing its value as a scalable differentiator in a competitive market.

A Platform Built for Global Expansion

AiMOGA's development strategy combines core hardware and software reuse with scenario-adapted AI algorithms. The roadmap includes:

  • Retail deployment in the auto industry
  • Expansion to shopping malls and service centers
  • Entry into households for daily assistance

These efforts are backed by strong engineering, supply chain, and AI orchestration.

From Concept to Reality: Humanoid Robots Go to Work

What once belonged to science fiction is now operating in physical retail. AiMOGA's humanoid robots are reshaping dealership experiences-from welcome greetings to backend integration.

Their success signals the next frontier of global intelligent automation-AiMOGA is leading the way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731208/aimoga.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aimoga-signals-market-readiness-with-global-humanoid-robot-partnership-302505091.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
