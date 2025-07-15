African Sickle Cell News & World Report Pays Tribute to Global SCD Icons and Tackles Taboos in July-September 2025 Edition

Available now as a free global resource at education.sicklecellnews.com/free

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The July-September 2025 edition of African Sickle Cell News & World Report, a leading international magazine on sickle cell advocacy, science, and community issues, is now out - and available for absolutely free download at education.sicklecellnews.com/free .

This landmark issue honours two departed global pioneers of sickle cell disease (SCD) care: Professor Felix I. D. Konotey-Ahulu (Ghana) and Dr. Graham Serjeant (Jamaica). Their groundbreaking clinical work, cultural insight, and lifelong dedication to patient-centred care shaped the trajectory of SCD management across continents.

'We honour their legacies not just as researchers, but as healers who saw the whole person,' said the Editor-in-Chief. 'Their work helped shift the global perception of sickle cell disease.'

The edition also boldly addresses priapism, a painful and often ignored complication of SCD. With insights from medical experts and deeply personal accounts-including the rarely acknowledged experience of clitoral priapism in women-the magazine sparks long-overdue conversation around intimacy, stigma, and medical neglect.

Features include:

Dual tributes and comparison of Konotey-Ahulu and Serjeant's global legacies

Interviews with sickle cell warriors, urologists, and public health experts

A candid look at intimacy and non-penetrative connection in chronic illness

Pharma, clinical, and community calls to action

Reflections on culture, advocacy, and future care models

The full edition is available now for free at: https://education.sicklecellnews.com/free

About African Sickle Cell News & World Report

A quarterly publication dedicated to amplifying sickle cell voices across Africa and the world. It combines medical insight, personal storytelling, and advocacy to inform policy, support warriors, and inspire innovation.

www.sicklecellnews.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/african-sickle-cell-news--world-report-pays-tribute-to-global-scd-icons-and-tackles-taboos-in-julyseptember-2025-edition-302503849.html