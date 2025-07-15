Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 08:12 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

African Sickle Cell News & World Report Pays Tribute to Global SCD Icons and Tackles Taboos in July-September 2025 Edition

Available now as a free global resource at education.sicklecellnews.com/free

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The July-September 2025 edition of African Sickle Cell News & World Report, a leading international magazine on sickle cell advocacy, science, and community issues, is now out - and available for absolutely free download at education.sicklecellnews.com/free.

This landmark issue honours two departed global pioneers of sickle cell disease (SCD) care: Professor Felix I. D. Konotey-Ahulu (Ghana) and Dr. Graham Serjeant (Jamaica). Their groundbreaking clinical work, cultural insight, and lifelong dedication to patient-centred care shaped the trajectory of SCD management across continents.

'We honour their legacies not just as researchers, but as healers who saw the whole person,' said the Editor-in-Chief. 'Their work helped shift the global perception of sickle cell disease.'

The edition also boldly addresses priapism, a painful and often ignored complication of SCD. With insights from medical experts and deeply personal accounts-including the rarely acknowledged experience of clitoral priapism in women-the magazine sparks long-overdue conversation around intimacy, stigma, and medical neglect.

Features include:

  • Dual tributes and comparison of Konotey-Ahulu and Serjeant's global legacies
  • Interviews with sickle cell warriors, urologists, and public health experts
  • A candid look at intimacy and non-penetrative connection in chronic illness
  • Pharma, clinical, and community calls to action
  • Reflections on culture, advocacy, and future care models

The full edition is available now for free at: https://education.sicklecellnews.com/free

About African Sickle Cell News & World Report
A quarterly publication dedicated to amplifying sickle cell voices across Africa and the world. It combines medical insight, personal storytelling, and advocacy to inform policy, support warriors, and inspire innovation.
www.sicklecellnews.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/african-sickle-cell-news--world-report-pays-tribute-to-global-scd-icons-and-tackles-taboos-in-julyseptember-2025-edition-302503849.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.