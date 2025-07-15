For those who haven't had a chance to take advantage yet, Tinecois extending its Prime Day offers until July 20. It's the perfect opportunity to (re)discover the brand's smart cleaning devices thoughtfully designed to simplify your daily routine and bring true comfort to household chores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714770551/en/

Tineco's Prime Day Deals Extended Until July 20!

With sleek aesthetics, intuitive technology, and proven performance, Tineco products turn cleaning into a quick and effortless task. Whether it's washing floors, vacuuming under furniture, or refreshing carpets, each discounted model is designed to meet a specific need with precision and efficiency.

Enjoy these exclusive offers until July 20, 2025, only on the Tineco Amazon Store and take an extra 6% off with the promo code TINPRIME25

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra

Original Price: €699 Prime Day: €419

The master of hard-to-reach spaces. With its ultra-flat cleaning head and 180° Stretch technology, this floor washer glides effortlessly under furniture powerful, long-lasting, and easy to maneuver.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

Original Price: €599 Prime Day: €349

Compact and agile the ideal model for apartments or everyday cleanups. Lightweight, easy to handle, and simple to store.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist

Original Price: €899 Prime Day: €599

Tineco's premium flagship. It vacuums and washes in one go, automatically detects dirt, and self-cleans after use. A seamless blend of design, power, and intelligence.

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus

Original Price: €459 Prime Day: €349

Always ready, always clean. This stick vacuum features a smart 3-in-1 station that recharges, empties, and self-cleans so it's always fresh and functional.

CARPET ONE Cruiser

Original Price: €699 Prime Day: €559

Perfect for rugs and carpets. With PowerDry technology, it delivers powerful suction and fast drying for a deep clean without compromise.

Offers available on Amazon until July 20, 2025.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714770551/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Chris.lxg@tineco.com