Ripjar today announces the appointment of visionary technology leader James Lin as the company's first Chief Innovation Officer.

As Chief Innovation Officer, James will bridge the gap between Ripjar's product and technology strategies, with a focus on identifying new opportunities to develop innovative solutions to further meet industry challenges.

By harnessing the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, he will drive innovation across the Ripjar platform and spearhead the delivery of next-generation solutions to help Ripjar's customers detect risks earlier, respond faster, and achieve greater operational resilience.

"I'm thrilled to join Ripjar at this pivotal moment in its growth journey and in the evolution of AI and risk intelligence," said James Lin. "Ripjar has established a strong foundation applying advanced AI to tackle complex risk and compliance challenges. My focus will be on accelerating innovation through cutting-edge AI, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and empowering customers with the tools to stay ahead of emerging risks."

"It's fantastic to be reunited with James Lin, a brilliant, execution-focused innovator," said Tom Obermaier, Ripjar's CEO. "Ripjar will benefit from his ability to translate complex technologies into impactful, innovative solutions that meet real-world challenges. James' appointment will elevate our innovation agenda, boosting the development of AI-native solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs."

With a proven track record of delivering customer success and driving scalable growth, James brings vast expertise in applying AI and big data to transform risk intelligence and combat financial crime.

Before joining Ripjar, James led the development of a state-of-the-art credit FinTech platform as Chief Technology Innovation Officer at Continental Finance.

His extensive experience also includes top technology and product leadership roles at RDC, AML RightSource and Forbes, along with senior positions at Merrill Lynch and Standard Poor's. In addition, he holds a PhD from MIT.

James' appointment marks a pivotal step in Ripjar's next phase of growth, as the company accelerates its global expansion and strengthens its position as a leader in RegTech and risk intelligence.

About Ripjar

Ripjar harnesses cutting-edge AI to transform overwhelming data into precise, actionable insights. Built on a decade of expertise rooted in national security and AI, Ripjar's technology empowers global organisations to detect risks and make critical decisions with confidence.

Website: ripjar.com

LinkedIn: @Ripjar

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714236993/en/

Contacts:

Caz Coker, press@ripjar.com