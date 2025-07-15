Mitigating sub-surface risks long before the construction phase is one of the best ways to prevent cost escalation and delays during construction, while also setting solar arrays up for maximum productivity over their lifespan. From pv magazine USA Peak production is one of the shared goals of stakeholders across the utility-scale solar value chain, but with site conditions becoming increasingly challenging, it's a more complex goal than it used to be. One sometimes overlooked area in the peak production conversation is the risk lurking beneath the surface on a site. Mitigating sub-surface risks ...

