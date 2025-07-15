Regulated crypto firms gain access to scalable, enterprise-grade fiat infrastructure

Clear Junction, a specialist in global payments and banking infrastructure for regulated financial institutions, has extended access to its named virtual IBAN (vIBAN) services to licensed virtual asset service providers (VASPs) a functionality previously only available to banks and electronic money institutions (EMIs).

A named vIBAN is a unique code assigned to an individual customer for sending and receiving payments, without creating a separate payment account. This approach enables full traceability of funds, streamlined reconciliation, enhanced AML and KYC processes, and greater institutional trust.

By offering this capability to European and UK-licensed crypto asset providers, Clear Junction aims to strengthen the fiat infrastructure available to regulated crypto firms and help them overcome long-standing barriers to accessing reliable account services. It forms part of Clear Junction's broader strategy to bridge the fiat and digital asset ecosystems through enterprise-grade, compliance-focused infrastructure.

As regulatory clarity improves across key markets including the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and the UK's new crypto registration requirements crypto companies are under growing pressure to meet higher standards of compliance, AML screening, and auditability. Yet many still face institutional gatekeeping and outdated banking systems that restrict access to essential fiat services, often forcing them to rely on high-friction workarounds or intermediaries.

Clear Junction's named vIBANs solve these challenges by giving digital asset providers direct access to fiat settlement capabilities and customer-level account referencing. This unlocks a range of crypto-specific use cases, including me-to-me transfers, fiat-to-crypto conversions, and automated treasury operations. In turn, it boosts operational efficiency, reduces risk, and enables crypto-native institutions to deliver bank-like services on par with traditional fintechs and EMIs.

Dima Kats, CEO and Founder of Clear Junction, commented: "The virtual asset ecosystem has matured rapidly, but fiat infrastructure has often lagged behind. We're closing that gap, and this launch is another step toward normalising crypto within the global payments ecosystem.

"We've long understood that VASPs face an uphill battle accessing fiat services, even when they're fully licensed and compliant. This launch is about solving that pain point with a practical, scalable solution. By extending named vIBANs to digital asset providers, we're giving regulated crypto institutions the tools they need to scale responsibly, with full compliance and greater operational clarity."

Example use cases include:

Wallet operators assigning unique vIBANs to individual users, enabling fiat deposits/withdrawals with reference-free reconciliation

Crypto exchanges managing multiple jurisdictions and currency pairs with cleaner fund flows

OTC desks executing high-volume fiat-to-crypto conversions under tighter operational controls

Token issuers streamlining fiat treasury flows across ecosystems

This service complements Clear Junction's broader digital asset offering, which includes:

Instant fiat deposits and withdrawals

EUR and GBP payment rails via SEPA and FPS

On/off-ramp solutions for fiat-to-crypto transactions

On-chain transfers via its stablecoin payment service supporting USDT and USDC on Ethereum, Solana, and Tron networks

The expanded vIBAN service is backed by Clear Junction's deep regulatory expertise and technology platform purpose-built for regulated institutions. The group is one of the few UK-based entities licensed both as an EMI and a crypto-asset service provider by the Financial Conduct Authority, uniquely positioning it to support the evolving needs of the digital asset sector.

Founded in 2016, Clear Junction enables financial institutions to access accounts, vIBANs, payment networks, FX services, and e-wallets quickly, securely, and in full compliance with regulatory requirements. Its infrastructure is built to reduce time to market, expand access to new regions, and power faster, safer global payments.

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider, established in 2016 by a team of financial industry experts with deep expertise in cross-border payments and banking. The company has developed a set of services to deliver a fully regulated, end-to-end payment infrastructure tailored for financial institutions and regulated businesses.

The Clear Junction Group includes several regulated entities across the UK, EU, and Canada, offering payment and crypto-asset services. These include:

Clear Junction Limited An EMI authorised and regulated by the UK FCA

Clear Junction Digital Limited FCA-registered crypto-asset business

CJ Digital EU B.V. Registered with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB)

Clear Junction Canada Limited An MSB registered with FINTRAC

Across the group, Clear Junction offers access to interbank clearing through its own BIC, virtual account issuance, and a range of B2B payment and treasury services. It has regulatory permissions to provide both payment and crypto asset services which is used for serving hundreds of financial institutions.

